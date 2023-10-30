(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angelina Jean and Pras Michel . Photo by Antoine Delerme

Lauryn Hill . Photo by Antoine Delerme .

Wyclef Jean .Photo by Antoine Delerme.

MLife Music Group Produces Private Event Celebration After Fugees Reunion Tour at Barclays

- Mike JeanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MLife, a leading provider of music distribution, event marketing and production services, ran lead on producing the surprise birthday celebration for Pras Michel, one of the three members of the iconic hip-hop group the Fugees , immediately following their sold-out Barclays performance.The birthday celebration took place on Thursday, October 19th, the same week that Lauryn Hill and the Fugees kicked off their reunion tour which debuted in NJ two nights prior. It's been 25 years since performing together, favoring more philanthropic pursuits in the decades since.Pras MichelAs a co-founder of the Fugees Family Foundation, Pras Michel's humanitarian work has helped to provide education, healthcare, economic development, and disaster relief to millions of Haitians. This work has earned him recognition from United Nations, as well as the BET Humanitarian Award and the Global Citizen Award.Wyclef JeanWyclef Jean uses his platform as a musician to raise awareness of the challenges facing Haiti. He's been an advocate for humanitarian assistance since 1997 through his non-profit foundation, Yéle Haiti Foundation. His efforts to provide education, healthcare, and essential services to Haitians multiplied in 2010, when he co-organized the Hope for Haiti Now telethon. The event raised over $60 million for hurricane relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that year.Lauryn HillOf course, the iconography of the Fugees hinges on the talents of Lauryn Hill. none of this would have been possible without writing and vocals by Lauryn Hill. Her writing and vocals on The Miseducation of Laryn Hill made it a groundbreaking album by opening the door for female artists to join hip-hop and bring a message that's more vulnerable in the artform. Themes of love, heartbreak, and spirituality ring through the album, leaving a profound influence on subsequent artists and the industry as a whole.The masterful writing and production of the album are what made it have such a lasting impact. As the group reunites, they once again unify artistry and compassion.To organize the birthday celebrations, Mlife enlisted the help of the NYC/LA-based events and consulting companyThe NOISE Group and FACTS agency. The celebration had music by renowned radio personality DJ Whoo Kid, an appearance by Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda and Mlife's own rising star, Norman Alexander. The night was celebrated at the iconic celebrity Hideout, Gold Bar. Other esteemed guests included Jerrie Johnson, Stacy Barthe, John Forte, SPRBLK, Jean Daniel, Barry Milleneaux, Rah Digga, Dj Reborn, Alpesh Patel , Dj Wolf , Giovanni Pierre Louis , Dj J Period and Chiwawa.“We at Mlife, are excited to have worked with the NOISE group, and FACTS agency to produce Pras Michel's birthday celebration,” said Mike Jean, MLife co-founder and CEO.“It was an unforgettable event that converged on the 50th year of hip hop's creation, the 25th anniversary of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a reunion of the legendary Fugees group, and a celebration of Pras's life and career"About MlifeMlife is a leading provider of event marketing and production services. The company has a proven track record of producing successful events for a variety of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, and non-profit organizations.

MLife's Fugees Private After Party at Gold Bar