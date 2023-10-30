Simform Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Simform, a digital product engineering company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved AWS Migration Competency. The status recognizes Simform for demonstrating technical expertise in helping customers of all sizes migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform , a digital product engineering company headquartered in the USA, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency! This achievement acknowledges Simform's expertise and proven success in helping customers of all sizes migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

AWS Migration Competency Partners provide solutions or have deep experience helping businesses move successfully to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration, and operations. These partners focus on developing their customer's internal skills and help build the foundations required to execute complex migrations to AWS. They are also experts in reducing friction when migrating legacy applications.

Simform has earned the AWS Migration Competency after undergoing rigorous technical validation and evaluation, which includes assessing successful migration projects and obtaining positive feedback from satisfied customers. This recognition solidifies Simform's position as a reliable and trusted AWS partner dedicated to empowering businesses to harness the full potential of AWS through successful and secure

cloud migrations .

Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, "Achieving the AWS Migration Competency is a significant milestone for Simform. And we are eager to extend this benefit to our clients, providing them unparalleled expertise and guidance in their cloud migration journey to AWS."

Here's how Simform's AWS Migration Competency will benefit businesses embarking on their cloud migration journey:



Trusted expertise vetted against a high technical bar

In-depth expertise from AWS-certified professionals

Tailored migration strategies and methodologies that suit the unique business needs

Mature tools and resources to help ensure success during and after migration

Proven approaches to help achieve business objectives faster Adherence to AWS Security Best Practices

Simform houses over 150+ AWS-certified professionals, and this new competency adds to its fast-growing list of AWS accolades, including AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency, DevOps Competency, SaaS Competency, AWS Partner Programs such as AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, and AWS Service Delivery Specializations (SDPs) in services including AWS Lambda, Amazon RDS, Amazon CloudFront, Amazon EKS, Amazon ECS, Amazon DynamoDB Delivery, and many more.

About Simform

Simform is a digital product engineering and IT talent solutions company with a mission to solve complex software engineering problems. With its top-tier and strategic technology partnerships, Simform maintains gold standards in developing digital solutions with operational excellence, high performance, and cost efficiency. And its thriving clientele includes leading startups, Fortune 500 companies, WHO-recognized NGOs, and other diverse businesses that leverage their services to meet tech goals.

