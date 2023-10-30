Greystone Monticello Provides $12.2 Million In Financing For Newly Converted Loft Apartments In New Jersey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending platform serving as a one-stop shop provider of capital finance products and services for the multifamily and senior housing sectors, provided a $12,165,000 bridge loan to refinance Packard Lofts Apartments , a mid-rise loft-style multifamily property located in Boonton, New Jersey. The financing was originated by Eliav Dan, a Senior Managing Director at Greystone.



Packard Lofts Apartments is a 65-unit building originally constructed in the 1880s and utilized as a warehouse / distribution center by Packard Car Company in the 1950s. The property was then acquired in 2019 and converted to a loft-style residential building that includes community amenities such as a fitness area, storage, parking spaces and landscaping. The newly completed property has 12 units, or 18% of the total, reserved for affordable housing, as part of the New Jersey's Fair Share program.

“We are proud to offer solutions such as attractive, non-recourse bridge-to-agency lease-up financing, enabling our client to 'one stop shop' the loan throughout the lease-up process, and ultimately get on the path to a stabilized Agency execution with minimal friction costs,” said Mr. Dan.

“We are thrilled to have worked together on this transaction, which will provide much-needed affordable housing to the Boonton market,” added Eric Baum, head of the multifamily sales desk at Greystone Monticello.“Our collaboration with Greystone ensures a seamless experience for property investors.”

