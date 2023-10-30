Maintenance Tips For Louisiana Homeowners: An Exclusive Insight From America's Best Choice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert JacquesNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With its subtropical climate, historic architecture, and a culture steeped in a rich blend of influences, Louisiana offers a unique lifestyle that is unrivaled. But the charm comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to home maintenance. America's Best Choice , a front-runner in home services based in New Orleans, shares invaluable maintenance tips to help Louisiana homeowners preserve the value and integrity of their residences.Robert Jacques , the owner of America's Best Choice in New Orleans, emphasizes the importance of proactive upkeep. "Living in Louisiana is a wonderful experience, but it also exposes homes to a variety of environmental factors like high humidity, fluctuating temperatures, and extreme weather conditions," said Jacques. "To safeguard against these elements, homeowners must remain vigilant about maintenance. Not doing so can lead to extensive and costly repairs in the long run."1. Humidity ControlHigh humidity levels can wreak havoc on homes, causing issues such as mold growth, wood rot, and peeling paint. Jacques recommends installing a dehumidifier and regularly inspecting areas like basements, attics, and bathrooms, which are prone to moisture accumulation.2. Roof InspectionThe roof is the first line of defense against rain and storms, common in Louisiana. "A bi-annual roof inspection is crucial. Look for signs of wear and tear, loose or missing shingles, and algae or moss growth," advised Jacques. Timely interventions can prevent water intrusion, thereby averting structural damage.3. Foundation ChecksDue to the state's clay-rich soil, the foundation of homes can be at risk. Homeowners are advised to periodically check for cracks in the foundation and seek professional assessment if abnormalities are detected.4. Drainage Systems"Efficient drainage systems are essential in a region prone to heavy rainfall and flooding," Jacques elaborates. He suggests ensuring that gutters and downspouts are clear of debris and that the land slopes away from the home to prevent water accumulation.5. WeatherstrippingGiven Louisiana's varying temperatures, weatherstripping around doors and windows can help in maintaining indoor climate control. This not only improves comfort but also reduces energy costs.6. Pest ControlFrom termites to rodents, Louisiana's diverse wildlife can become a nuisance. "Regular pest control inspections are imperative. These creatures can cause significant damage if left unchecked," Jacques warns.7. HVAC MaintenanceWith Louisiana's scorching summers and chilly winters, an operational HVAC system is non-negotiable. Jacques insists, "Schedule bi-annual HVAC maintenance checks to ensure optimum performance and a longer lifespan for your system."8. Exterior Paint and CaulkingThe state's weather conditions can lead to fading and chipping of exterior paint. A fresh coat, along with thorough caulking, can help maintain the home's aesthetic appeal and structural integrity.Closing RemarksLiving in Louisiana is an unparalleled experience, but this privilege necessitates specific maintenance requirements. By adhering to these tips provided by America's Best Choice, homeowners can relish the state's unique offerings while ensuring the longevity of their property.

