K1 Speed Expands To Arkansas, Opens New Indoor Go-Kart Racing Center In Rogers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor

karting operator, is thrilled to announce today the opening of its very first location in Arkansas - introducing K1 Speed Rogers!

K1 Speed Rogers is a perfect introduction to what the world-renown brand has to offer: state-of-the-art electric go-karts, a Paddock Lounge café, a thrilling arcade, and private event spaces for meetings, celebrations and other special occasions.

Rows of fully-electric go-karts line the pits at the indoor track inside the new K1 Speed in Rogers, AR.

Upon entering K1 Speed Rogers, visitors will be impressed by the modern decor and authentic motorsport memorabilia on display, including Kevin Harvick's 2021 NASCAR Cup car (complete with engine).

And then there's the main attraction: K1 Speed's all-electric go karts are the fastest in the indoor karting industry. Their OTL Superleggero karts for teens and adults are capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. And the little ones can get in on the action too! In addition to the Superleggero karts, K1 Speed Rogers has Junior Karts that are available for children 48" (4') or taller and can go up to a spritely 20mph.

The indoor track is professionally designed and features enough challenges for novices and experienced racers alike. Off-track, the fun continues in the arcade, where visitors of all ages can enjoy video games, prize machines, pool tables, and other amusement games.

Between activities, guests will want to make a pit stop at the Paddock Lounge café to recharge their batteries. The Paddock Lounge serves an assortment of food and drink choices.

Finally, K1 Speed Rogers will no doubt become one of the most sought-after venues, and their private event spaces are well-suited for birthday parties, corporate events, team building, and any other special occasions.

K1 Speed Rogers is open seven days a week at 2107 West Walnut Street. No reservations are needed - simply Arrive & Drive! For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 74 locations either open or under development in seven different countries and half of the United States. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

