10/30/2023 12:18:17 PM

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 30 October 2023: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Michael Rottenborn
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Hybrid Software Group PLC
b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary share
GB00BYN5BY03
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price
EUR 3.20 		Volume
1,475
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,475
EUR 4,720.00
e) Date of the transaction 27 October 2023
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYS ) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP. Canon. Durst. Roland. Hymmen. and hundreds of packaging printers. trade shops. and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic , printing software developers Global Graphics Software , enterprise software developer HYBRID Software , 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D , the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet , and pre-press workflow developer Xitron .

Contacts

Floris De Ruyck Joachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53 Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: p Email: p




