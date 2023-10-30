Crave Infotech Appoints Ravi Ravikumar As Their New Chief Strategy And Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Crave InfoTech was thrilled to introduce a new member to their family, Ravi Ravikumar. Ravi joins the senior leadership team at Crave InfoTech and has assumed the pivotal role of Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer.Ravi brings a wealth of experience, with a strong track record of senior leadership positions in the enterprise software and professional services industries. His vast experience includes selling and delivering large-scale technology transformation initiatives on a global scale, coupled with practice leadership and account management roles with industry giants such as Deloitte, SAP, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young, and Ernst & Young.With Ravi's leadership, Crave InfoTech aims to elevate the customers' journey towards a Future-Ready Enterprise. The FRE program, built on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) , empowers organizations to become data-driven, agile, and focused on what's next. It's about harnessing generative AI, the cloud, and a "clean core" to future-proof your operations.Ravi firmly believes technology should be an enabler in delivering targeted business outcomes and measurable value to the customer's business. As such the company will take a more holistic approach to technology implementations.With his extensive background and expertise, Ravi will catalyze a remarkable impact on Crave InfoTech's growth trajectory. Together, they're poised to tackle any industry challenges, fueled by the robust foundation of SAP BTP partnership and mutual success.

