Hong Kong, China's First Ever Design Showcase At Dutch Design Week

A group of Hong Kong designers and the HKDC curatorial team of the "((CAPSULE)) HK" exhibition took photos at the event

Bringing much-needed discussion on Circular Economy in Asia Perspectives

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The ((Capsule)) Hong Kong Design Showcase (((Capsule)) HK ) features the inspiring development of contemporary circular design and sustainability projects in Hong Kong, China to the international audiences at Dutch Design Week, which was held at Eindhoven, the Netherlands from 21 to 29 October 2023.

Dutch Design Week provides an excellent platform for design exchange between the Netherlands and Hong Kong, under the partner country collaboration of Business of Design Week 2023 (BODW) organized by HKDC in early December in Hong Kong. The 9-day capsule showcase encompasses 14 projects – all characterized by prominent circular design elements, offering insights that reflect the unique cityscape, east-meets-west cultural and socioeconomic

developments of the city.

Hong Kong designers' distinct take will spur perspectives from Asia and exchanges on global / Asian cities' dilemmas such as the challenges imposed by commercialization and consumerism, shortage of land, double-ageing (ie. coexistence of ageing people and ageing buildings), waste treatment, the urge for inclusivity, and more.

The spiral setup in the exhibition hall is derived from the 'circular' and 'infinite' curatorial concept which aptly encapsulates the design efforts on display and the essence of circular design. Projects are presented under seven ingredients of the capsule – REDUCE, REPAIR, REUSE, RECYCLE, REMAKE, REDESIGN, REVITALISE; representing different design disciplines under three themes: Consumerism and Waste, Technology and Materials, Sustainability and Inclusivity. Jointly curated and produced by the Hong Kong Design Centre and, creative agencies Story Lab and Number2, the showcase brings forth an excellent exchange opportunity between Hong Kong and Dutch designers in a year-round collaboration under BODW.

Ms Sam Lam, Director, Business Development & Projects, Hong Kong Design Centre and Curator of ((Capsule)) HK states:“The showcase explores how each work reflects the continuous growth and powers of innovation and reinvention responding to the challenges faced by this 'vertical city' of Hong Kong. Just like the infinity suggested by the term 'circular', the showcase invites audiences to observe evolving design trends and impacts, raises questions and thoughts, and explores possibilities and opportunities drawn from accumulated experience to foster a reciprocal and long-lasting dialogue to combat global issues together such as climate change and the urge for inclusivity.” Reinforcing dX's mission of strengthening Hong Kong as an east-meets-west centre for international cultural exchange and cultivating new talent, the program is packed with exciting happenings and public events.

The creative units participating in this overseas showcase are (in no particular order): B+G Design Co.; CoDesign Ltd.; Devana Ng, Invisible Company; Dr Rico Chan, Beyond Vision International (BVI) ; HKIA Biennale Foundation and its Hong Kong Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture 2019* Chief Curator Roger Wu; Hong Kong Design Centre's Design District Hong Kong Chief Curator & Projects Director Sam Lam; Jacqueline Chak & Henry Hui, Editecture; Kadri Keung, Boundless; Kay Chan Wan Ki; Natalie Chow & Caroline Tronel, Kibo; Penter Yip, Fashionary; Queen Man & Milky Choi, Project Futurus; The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA); and Tony Ip Green Architects.

Inaugurated in 2002, Dutch Design Week has grown to be the largest design event in Northern Europe, presenting work and concepts from more than 2,600 designers to more than 355,000 visitors from home and abroad. It provides an excellent platform for design exchange between the Netherlands and Hong Kong, China, under the partner country collaboration of Business of Design Week (BODW) organized by HKDC.

The ((Capsule)) HK marks the 5th edition of dX. Building on HKDC's mission of establishing Hong Kong as a creative hub of design excellence in Asia, dX cultivates local design talents by connecting them to opportunities around the world, inspiring them to create designs with international impact and explore co-creation in design and beyond. dX has travelled to different cities such as Bangkok, Melbourne, Tokyo and California etc.

