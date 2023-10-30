Gravitas Announces The Sale Of GR-2397, A Novel Clinical-Stage Antifungal, To Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Basilea Acquires the Novel Antifungal, GR-2397, to Expand its Clinical-Stage Pipeline and to Complement its Portfolio of Marketed Products, Cresemba and Zevtera The acquisition of GR-2397 by Basilea fulfills Gravitas' objective to further the development of this promising clinical-stage, novel first-in-class antifungal agent”
- Tom Smart, CEO of Gravitas
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitas Therapeutics, Inc . (“Gravitas”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced entering an asset sale agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN;“Basilea”) for GR-2397, a clinical-stage antifungal compound with a novel mechanism of action, targeting invasive mold infections caused by Aspergillus species. Gravitas received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive pre-approval, approval, and commercialization milestone payments.
“The acquisition of GR-2397 by Basilea fulfills Gravitas' objective to further the evaluation and development of this promising clinical-stage, novel first-in-class antifungal agent,” said Tom Smart, CEO of Gravitas.“Basilea is exceptionally well positioned to continue the development of GR-2397, having successfully developed and launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections.”
Basilea plans to initiate a phase 2 study in H1 2025 upon successful completion of additional preclinical profiling. This would follow the considerable prior research and development investments in GR-2397 that resulted in the successful completion of single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 studies .
About GR-2397
GR-2397 is the first of a new class of antifungal agents being developed for the treatment of serious fungal infections caused by Aspergillus mold infections. GR-2397 is differentiated by its novel mechanism of action, rapid ability to kill fungal cells, activity against difficult-to-treat resistant fungal pathogens, and low propensity for P450 drug-drug interactions. There are currently few treatment options for patients with severe aspergillosis, and these therapies are limited by renal and liver toxicity, drug-drug interactions, pharmacokinetic variability, and emerging drug resistance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.
Tom Smart
Gravitas Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 858-228-6827
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
MENAFN30102023003118003196ID1107335638
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.