Viphomelink Announces Partnership With Carolina Farmers Mutual Insurance Company

Leading digital homeowner engagement platform partners with Mid-Atlantic mutual carrier

- Art MeadowsMORRISTOWN , NEW JERSEY, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., the U.S. technology company that provides the leading digital homeowner engagement and prevention platform, announced today that Carolina Farmers Mutual Insurance Company will begin offering the vipHomeLink solution to all its members.The vipHomeLink platform simplifies homeownership with an interactive mobile app and expert digital content, while enabling and empowering homeowners to make their homes safer, more valuable and more energy efficient. With timely and tailored home reminders, and a secure home profile and member dashboard, the vipHome app helps homeowners stay organized and better prepared to manage the challenges of homeownership.Founded in 1892, Carolina Farmers Mutual is an insurance carrier based in Asheboro, North Carolina that provides insurance coverage to homeowners, renters and businesses through a network of independent agents.“As a mutual insurance company, we're pleased to provide the vipHome app free of charge to our homeowner members,” said Art Meadows, CEO of Carolina Farmers Insurance.“As we seek to bring innovative solutions to our members, we believe the team at vipHomeLink, with their unique approach to helping homeowners prevent claims, will help us protect our members and their families.”“We're excited to partner with Art and the team at Carolina Farmers Mutual Insurance and welcome their homeowners onto our platform,” added Geoff Martin, President of vipHomeLink.“Our solution is designed to help homeowners better manage and maintain their home, thereby reducing the risk of fire, water damage and other types of common claims experienced by homeowners.”About Carolina Farmers Mutual Insurance CompanyCarolina Farmers is a mutual carrier based in Asheboro, North Carolina that provides insurance for homeowners, renters and businesses in the state through a network of over 80 independent agents.About vipHomeLinkvipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve their homes. The Company markets its branded platform to insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, drives better home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, omnichannel content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized home reminders to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey.Contacts:Art Meadows, CEOCarolina Farmers Mutual Insurance Company(888) 889-5093

