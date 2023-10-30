Global Feed Carbohydrase Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The feed carbohydrase market is expected to reach $4.45 billion by 2027 with a 7.0% CAGR, per TBRC's Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2023.

Feed carbohydrase market expands with increased meat consumption. Asia-Pacific leads the feed carbohydrase market share . Key players: DuPont de Nemours, Koninklijke DSM, Novozymes, Amano Enzyme, Associated British Foods, BASF, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, BIO-CAT.

Feed Carbohydrase Market Segments

.By Product Type: Amylase, Cellulose, Pectinase, Lactase

.By Type: Liquid, Dry

.By Source: Micro-Organisms, Animals, Plants

.By Application: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global feed carbohydrase market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Feed carbohydrates refer to a group of enzymes that are added to animal feed to improve nutrient availability and digestibility of the feed components. These enzymes can be derived from different sources, including microorganisms, plants, and animals. The addition of enzymes to animal feed can improve the breakdown of these complex feed components and release more nutrients for absorption and utilization by the animal.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Feed Carbohydrase Market Trends And Strategies

4. Feed Carbohydrase Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Feed Carbohydrase Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

