2023 Healthcare Internet Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has been announced. The inductees will be honored during the 27th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference to be held in Los Angeles November 5-8, 2023.The 2023 inductees for Innovative Individual are Emily Kagan Trenchard, SVP, Chief Consumer Digital Solutions at Northwell Health and Dan Dunlop, Co-Owner/Principal at Jennings.The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization's purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the“history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit .

