Electrophysiology Catheters Market Worth US$ 22.3 Billion 2032 With A CAGR Of 12.4% - BY PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are electrophysiology catheters, and what is their role in healthcare? Electrophysiology catheters are used to perform standard electrophysiology studies by applying recording and pacing protocols from intracardiac or transesophageal to estimate the electrical properties of ventricle and atrium. Growing prevalence of chronic disease such as cardiovascular disease across globe has given positive impact on target market growth. Rising geriatric population worldwide has further facilitated the demand for market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement in medical devices and development of 3D EAM systems is anticipated to increase demand for Electrophysiology Catheters market growth. Key Highlights: In July 2023, Biosense Webster Inc., launched new 'OPTRELL' mapping catheter with TRUEref technology powered by CARTO 3 system. The new launched product is a high-density diagnostic catheter that provides, high-definition electrophysiological mapping of complex cardiac arrhythmia cases like redo AFib ablation, persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib), ventricular tachycardia and atrial tachycardia. Key Trends in the Electrophysiology Catheters Market Robotics and Automation: The integration of robotics and automation in electrophysiology procedures has been on the rise. Robotic-assisted catheter navigation and ablation systems have improved precision and reduced the learning curve for operators, leading to better patient outcomes. Contact Force Sensing: Catheters with contact force sensing technology have gained popularity. These catheters provide real-time feedback to physicians about the level of contact between the catheter tip and the tissue, helping to optimize the effectiveness of ablation procedures. Miniaturization: Miniaturized electrophysiology catheters have been developed to reduce patient discomfort and minimize vascular access site complications. Smaller catheters are also easier to maneuver in complex cardiac anatomy. Remote Monitoring and Telehealth: With the increasing adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, there has been a trend toward the development of catheters that can transmit data in real-time to healthcare providers. This allows for remote monitoring of patients with cardiac arrhythmias and timely adjustments to treatment plans. Growing Prevalence of Cardiac Arrhythmias: The rising incidence of cardiac arrhythmias, particularly in aging populations, has contributed to the growth of the electrophysiology catheters market. The demand for effective diagnostic and treatment solutions for arrhythmias has driven market expansion . Sample copy of the report Report Scope:

Attributes Details Electrophysiology Catheters Market Value (2022) US$ 6.45 billion Electrophysiology Catheters Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 22.3 billion Electrophysiology Catheters Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 12.4%

The major companies in the market are as follows:



APT Medical Inc.

Beijing Amsino Medical Co., Ltd.

Beijing Demax Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Biotronik, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CathRx Ltd.

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Medtronic plc

Request a PDF of the Report

Analyst View:

Presence of major players and growing market consolidation activities such as merger, acquisitions, collaborations among players to launch new product and to strengthen its position in market is likely to propel Electrophysiology Catheters market growth.

Conclusion

The Electrophysiology Catheters Market has been marked by significant advancements in technology, including robotics and contact force sensing. The market is expanding into emerging economies and adapting to changing regulatory landscapes. With a growing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias and a focus on personalized care, the future of this market appears promising, with collaborations and partnerships driving innovation and improved patient outcomes.

Request a Customized Copy of the Report:

More Trending Reports:



Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2030

Cardiovascular Devices Market – The aging population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases Drug Device Combination Products Market - The growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options

Blog:

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube







Catheters Market

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Nitinol Medical Devices Market

Disposable Medical Catheter Market

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market

Infusion Pumps Market

Healthcare Biometric Market

Lab-On-a-Chip Market

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Biobank Market

Digital Fluoroscopy System Marke

Digital Health Market

Medical Batteries Market

Medical X-Ray Film Processor Marke

Monoclonal Antibody Diagnostic Reagents Market

Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

Companion Diagnostics Market

Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Hepatitis E Diagnostics Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market





Tags Electrophysiology Catheters Electrophysiology size Electrophysiology demand Catheters forecasts Electrophysiology trends Related Links