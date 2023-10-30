Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Testing Industry To Reach US$ 1790 Million By Year 2033 At A CAGR Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America's HBV testing industry thrives due to high prevalence, awareness, tech, infrastructure, government support, patients, and R&D.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic hepatitis B virus testing industry was valued at US$ 919 million in 2023, and it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033, when it is predicted to reach US$ 1790 million. The market for chronic hepatitis B virus testing has grown as a result of improvements in diagnostic instrument technology and raised awareness of testing procedures. From 2018 to 2022, the market for chronic hepatitis B virus testing had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.Another factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing public awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of chronic HBV infection. As more people become aware of the risks associated with chronic HBV infection and the importance of early intervention, the demand for diagnostic tests is likely to increase. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at increasing public awareness and improving access to testing and treatment are expected to further drive the growth of the Chronic hepatitis b virus testing industry.Request A Sample Copy of This Report:The availability of advanced diagnostic technologies is also contributing to the growth of the market. Advances in serological assays, nucleic acid tests, and imaging technologies have led to the development of more accurate and reliable diagnostic tests for chronic HBV infection. These tests are also becoming more accessible and affordable, making it easier for patients to access testing and treatment.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:Chronic hepatitis B virus testing industry is expected to grow at a value of 6.9% CAGR in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.By product type, EIA kits are expected to hold 53% of the market share in 2023 for Chronic hepatitis B virus testing industry.North America is expected to possess 44% market share for Chronic hepatitis B virus testing industry in 2023.Europe Chronic hepatitis B virus testing industry size is expected to possess 39% market share in 2023.“High prevalence of the disease has created a significant demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tests to detect and monitor the infection, driving the growth of the Chronic hepatitis b virus testing industry” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Competitive Landscape:Key Companies ProfiledGilead SciencesGlaxoSmithKlineIonis PharmaJanssen Sciences IrelandAssembly BiosciencesJanssen and Arrowhead PharmaceuticalsRocheVir BiotechnologyBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.DiaSorin S.p.A.Abbott LaboratoriesMeridian BioscienceRecent Development:Gilead Sciences' has partnered with the Hepatitis B Foundation and the Task Force for Global Health to launch the Hepatitis B Rural Outreach and Testing (HB R.O.O.T.) program. This program aims to increase HBV testing and diagnosis in rural areas of the United States, where HBV testing and diagnosis rates are often low.One of Janssen's key contributions in the area of HBV testing is their development of a blood test that can detect the presence of HBV DNA in the bloodstream. Product Type:Enzyme Immunoassay KitsHepatitis B Surface Antigen TestAnti-Hepatitis B Surface Antibody TestAnti-Hepatitis B Core Antibody TestPoint-of-Care Testing KitsEnd User:HospitalsClinicsDiagnostic CentersHome CareRegion:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & Africa His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights DomainChronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market Size : The global market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 7 billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 11.4 billion by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market Share : By the end of 2023, the market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 872.5 million. 