Bank Kiosk Market Growing At A 11.5% CAGR To Hit $2.2 Billion By 2031 Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The word kiosk stands for Kommunikasjon Integrert Offentlig Service Kontor, and it denotes a small open-fronted hut or a cubicle.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In terms of banking, a kiosk is a service introduced to cater to the banking needs of low-income sections of the society by bringing common banking services near their locality. Kiosks act as a touchpoint for banks and people. Furthermore, bank kiosks are used to bridge the gap and bring banking services under the reach of minority sections, which is boosts the market growth during. In addition to this, various other types of banking kiosk such as pgb kiosk banking, cheque deposit kiosk, union bank kiosk and others is also increasing the demand for the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bank kiosk market accrued $756.96 million in 2021, and is predicted to garner $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The factor that drives the bank kiosk market trends incldue rise in demand for self-service in banking and financial services and enhanced customer services offered by bank kiosks propels growth of the market. In addition, reduction in overall operational cost fuels growth of the bank kiosk market size. However, increase in use of mobile devices for banking services and high installation costs and need for regular maintenance limit growth of the market. Conversely, increase in investments by companies in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC:

Lucrative demand for multi-function kiosk, remote management, and technological breakthroughs drives the growth of the bank kiosk market. Moreover, an increment in demand for self-service in banking and financial services and improved consumer services provided by bank kiosks will spearhead the demand for bank kiosks. However, a rise in the use of smartphones for banking services and high costs of installation inhibit the market growth. Nevertheless, the surge in investments by banking firms for deploying bank kiosks in the Asia-Pacific region will open new opportunities for growth for the market.

Segment Review

The global bank kiosk market is segmented into component, distribution, type, and region. Depending on the component, the market is divided into Hardware, software and services. Based on type, it is categorized into single-function kiosk, multi-function kiosk and virtual/video teller machine (VTM). Based on distribution the market is segmented into rural, urban, semi-urban and metropolitan. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Scenario

The bank kiosk industry witnessed an increase in investments in the bank kiosk technology from major players of the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a surge in acceptance of contactless payment systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic provided new opportunities for product launches into the market.

Inquire Before Buying @:

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bank kiosk market based on component, type, distribution, and region.

Based on the component, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the overall share of the global bank kiosk market. However, the services segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the type, the multi-function kiosk segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the overall share of the global bank kiosk market. However, the virtual video teller machine segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Bank Kiosk Market Report Highlights

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Single Function Kiosk

Multi Function Kiosk

Virtual Video Teller Machine

By Distribution

Rural

Semi Urban

Urban

Metropolitan

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Request Customization:

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global bank kiosk market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global bank kiosk trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the bank kiosk market outlook from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Top Trending Reports:

1 Payment Gateway Market:

2 Finance Market:

3 Security Market:

4 Insurance Market:

5 Insurance Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn