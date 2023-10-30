Global Aerospace Oxygen System Market Predicted To Attain $6.59 Billion By 2027, Showcasing A CAGR Of 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global aerospace oxygen system market , currently valued at $4.74 billion in 2022, is anticipated to escalate to $5.11 billion in 2023, presenting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Despite the disruptive impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to reach a substantial valuation of $6.59 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory is primarily underpinned by the surge in air traffic and the vital role of aerospace oxygen systems in facilitating safe and efficient operations at high altitudes.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Product: Liquid Oxygen System, Gaseous Oxygen System, On Board Oxygen Generation System

.System: Protective Breathing, Portable Oxygen System, Integrated System

.Category: Storage System, Delivery System, Oxygen Mask and Cannulas

.Mechanism: Chemical Oxygen Generator, Compressed Oxygen System

.Application: Passenger Seating Area, Cabin Crew Area, Other Applications

Prominent industry players, including Safran S.A., Eaton Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc., are actively engaged in technological innovations and strategic acquisitions to reinforce their market position and offer advanced solutions catering to the evolving demands within the aerospace sector.

Driving Force: Surge in Air Traffic

The notable increase in air traffic serves as a significant driver for the aerospace oxygen system market. Vital for high-altitude flights and specialized operations, these systems play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of pilots, crew members, and other operators at altitudes where regular breathing is impaired due to lower oxygen concentration. Notably, statistics from various sources underline the remarkable growth in air travel, exemplified by the substantial surge in the number of passengers transported by US airlines in recent years.

Innovative Technological Solutions

Industry leaders, such as Collins Aerospace, are actively leading the way in introducing cutting-edge oxygen systems tailored for enhanced safety and efficiency. Products like the PulseOx Passenger Oxygen System showcase advancements in oxygen delivery, emphasizing optimized oxygen supply and reduced system weight, thus contributing to improved aircraft performance and passenger safety.

Regional Insights: North America at the Forefront

North America emerged as the largest region in the aerospace oxygen system market in 2022, with significant growth prospects expected to continue in the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across key geographical segments.

Aerospace Oxygen System Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aerospace Oxygen System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aerospace oxygen system market size, aerospace oxygen system market drivers and trends, aerospace oxygen system market major players, aerospace oxygen system market competitors' revenues, aerospace oxygen system market positioning, and aerospace oxygen system market growth across geographies. The aerospace oxygen system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

