Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is poised to reach $4.19 billion by 2027 with a 22.7% CAGR in The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Global Market Report 2023.

Rising food production needs for security drive artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market growth , with North America leading the artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market share . Key AI in Agriculture players: Google, Microsoft, IBM, Bayer, John Deere, Oracle, CNH Industrial, Wipro, Valmont Industries, Raven Industries, Climate, Granular.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Market Segments

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Technology: Machine Learning, Predictive Analysis, Computer Vision

.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid

.By Application: Precision Framing, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Labor Management, Other Applications.

.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture refers to using modern technology and machine learning algorithms to optimize agricultural operations and increase farm output. AI is used in agriculture for crop monitoring and yield prediction, precision farming techniques, automated machinery and robots, disease, and insect detection, and efficient resource management.

