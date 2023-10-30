Global Retinal Implant Market Anticipates Rapid Growth, Expected To Reach $112.2 Million By 2030

The global retinal implant market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected valuation of USD 112.2 million by 2030, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Key drivers of this growth include the increasing prevalence of target diseases and a rising geriatric population. The market's ability to restore vision is expected to drive demand in the coming years.

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) are currently treated using conventional methods such as laser therapy and Photodynamic Therapy (PTD), along with drugs like Lucentis, Macugen, Eylea, and Vitamin A. While these treatments can slow disease progression and delay blindness, none can fully cure the disease or restore vision. Consequently, there is a high demand for treatment procedures that can successfully restore vision.

Approved retinal implant devices utilize electrodes, camera chips, lenses, software, and other tools to restore vision. Devices like the implantable miniature telescope, Argus II, are user-friendly and enable patients to carry out daily activities with ease. These devices have a prolonged lifespan, eliminating the need for additional surgeries. The capability of advanced implantable devices to restore vision is expected to drive market growth in the near future.

The increasing global geriatric population and rising disposable income in developing economies, including Japan, China, and India, are also poised to boost the retinal implant market. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures by both governments and the private sector, as well as initiatives by major market players to expand into untapped regions, are anticipated to fuel growth in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Bionic Vision Technologies

Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

Nano Retina

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pixium Vision

Retina Implant AG

Second Sight

VisionCare, Inc.

Visus Technology, Inc.

Boston Retinal Implant Project Cicor Management AG

