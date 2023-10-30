Hamond Safety Management Joins World Insurance Associates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iselin, NJ, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISELIN, NJ - World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Hamond Safety Management LLC (“Hamond”) of Syosset, NY in October, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Hamond is a safety group manager that specializes in workers' compensation for the woodworking, construction and plumbing/heating/cooling industries. They also insure and service lumberyards and building material dealers.

“Hamond has over 40 years of workers' compensation and safety group experience,” says Paul Garritan, EVP, Hamond.“Our experienced team provides a wide range of services which help our customers drastically reduce costs and liabilities. We are glad to be joining World.“

“I'd like to welcome Hamond to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “Their outstanding service, as well as their professionalism has made them recognized specialists managing workers' compensation safety groups. They will be a great addition to the World team.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Reagan Consulting advised World on the transaction. Andros, Floyd & Miller, P.C. provided legal counsel and PhiloSmith advised Hamond on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit .

