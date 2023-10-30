Global Prescription Lens Market Set To Illuminate The Future, Projected To Reach $65.5 Billion By 2030

The global prescription lens market is on a clear trajectory to reach a substantial USD 65.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030, as highlighted in the latest market analysis.

Uncorrected refractive errors stand as a significant contributor to the rising cases of visual impairment. In response, various organizations are diligently working to raise awareness about refractive errors and their corrective solutions. These organizations are also providing services for addressing refractive errors and are driving initiatives to enhance vision care, facilitate early diagnosis, and offer efficient lenses for various vision problems. These collective efforts are expected to propel market growth.

Myopia and astigmatism are the most prevalent refractive errors, prompting market players to develop a variety of prescription lenses with advanced coating options to provide superior treatment. To increase the accessibility of these advanced prescription lenses, companies are investing in online platforms for vision tests. Online vision tests enable early diagnosis of refractive errors, thus influencing the adoption of prescription lenses.

Prescription lenses now come with various coating options to optimize vision in different environments. Anti-reflective coating prescription lenses are favored for their ability to eliminate reflections and reduce contrast. UV coating prescription lenses are gaining popularity due to the rising demand for protection against harmful UV radiation, which can lead to various eye-related disorders.

Market players are actively forming alliances to expand the reach of their products. For example, in April 2022, Carl Zeiss introduced the ZEISS Supreme Prime 15, a wide-angle lens addition to its successful family of supreme prime lenses. Concurrently, non-profit organizations are launching programs aimed at addressing visual impairment caused by refractive errors.

Essilor

ZEISS Group

HOYA

VISION EASE

SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

Prive Revaux Vision Rx Lab

