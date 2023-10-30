Global D Dimer Testing Market Anticipated To Reach $1.67 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The global d dimer testing market is poised for incremental growth, forecasted to rise from $1.3 billion in 2022 to $1.38 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Despite challenges triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of $1.67 billion by 2027. The prevalence of cancer, necessitating comprehensive diagnostic tools such as d-dimer testing, is significantly contributing to market expansion. Notably, the increasing prevalence of cancer has resulted in a substantial demand for d-dimer testing, crucial in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of cancer patients, as well as assessing the risk of blood clot formation in various clinical settings.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

Test: Clinical Laboratory Tests, Point-Of-Care Tests

Product: Analyzers, Reagents And Consumables

Method: Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Latex-enhanced Immuno-turbidimetric Assays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Other Testing Methods

Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC), Other Applications

End-User: Hospitals, Academic And Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Prominent industry players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH are actively engaged in product innovation to solidify their market presence and cater to the evolving demands of the d-dimer testing market.

Emerging Trend: Product Innovations Driving Market Expansion

In line with the rising demand for advanced diagnostic solutions, notable companies like CTK Biotech Inc. are pioneering innovative products, such as the RaFIA immunofluorescence immunoassay system. This system is designed to offer rapid and user-friendly testing, featuring high sensitivity and a broad working range, thereby significantly improving the efficiency of the diagnostic process.

Geographical Outlook: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Rapid Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the D dimer testing market in 2022, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides valuable insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across key geographical segments.

D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on D dimer testing market size, D dimer testing market drivers and trends, D dimer testing market major players, D dimer testing market competitors' revenues, D dimer testing market positioning, and D dimer testing market growth across geographies. The D dimer testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

