Global Encapsulation Resins Market Set To Reach $5.04 Billion By 2027, Driven By Electric Vehicle Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Encapsulation Resins Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Encapsulation Resins Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global encapsulation resins market , valued at $4.05 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $4.26 billion in 2023, marking a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Despite the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading to supply chain interruptions and global economic uncertainties, the market is anticipated to witness a steady expansion, reaching an estimated value of $5.04 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory is primarily underpinned by the burgeoning adoption of electric vehicles, where encapsulation resins play a crucial role in ensuring efficient performance and protection of electric components.

Encapsulation Resins Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Resin Type: Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Silicone Resins, Other Resins

.Application: Transformers, Sensors, Switchgears, Insulators, Capacitors, Relays And Coils, Adhesives And Sealants, Other Applications

.End-Use Industry: Building And Construction, Automotive, Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Marine, Other End-Users

Leading market players such as Dow, 3M Company, BASF SE, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA are actively engaged in product innovations to fortify their market positions and cater to the growing demand across various sectors.

For detailed insights, explore the sample report on the global encapsulation resins market:



Driving Force: Surge in Electric Vehicle Adoption

The robust expansion of the electric vehicle market, characterized by a notable increase in sales and the overall number of electric vehicles on the road, is a key driver propelling the demand for encapsulation resins. As electric vehicles rely on encapsulation resins for effective electrical insulation, thermal dissipation, and NVH control, the continued growth of the electric vehicle industry is expected to significantly drive the encapsulation resins market.

Technological Advancements and Strategic Acquisitions

Companies like Electrolube Limited are at the forefront of product innovation, developing cutting-edge solutions, including thermal gap fillers and conductive epoxy potting compounds, catering specifically to the demands of the electric vehicle battery protection segment. Strategic acquisitions, such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation's acquisition of Gelest Inc., are contributing to the expansion of product portfolios and fostering accelerated growth in advanced technology markets.

Regional Analysis: North America Leading the Way

North America emerged as the largest region in the encapsulation resins market in 2022, demonstrating substantial growth potential and dominance. The comprehensive market report provides in-depth insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for comprehensive analysis of the global encapsulation resins market:



Encapsulation Resins Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Encapsulation Resins Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on encapsulation resins market size, encapsulation resins market drivers and trends, encapsulation resins market major players, encapsulation resins market competitors' revenues, encapsulation resins market positioning, and encapsulation resins market growth across geographies. The encapsulation resins market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2023



Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2023



Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027