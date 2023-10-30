John Stubbins ,Host Of Indivisible , To Release New Film“American Anarchy” Documentary And Coffee Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Stubbins host of Indivisible

AMERICAN ANARCHY a documentary by John Stubbins

John Stubbins on Hunt Channel TV

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump appointsd John Michael Stubbins , a veteran , as Ambassaor announced Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentCOLUMBUS, OHIO , USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalJohn Michael Stubbins , a veteran , has been appointed VFAF Ambassador announced Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President.John Michael Stubbins is an Actor, Voice Talent (with over 600 character voices in his repertoire), Show Host, Writer & Producer. Stubbins is producing AMERICAN ANARCHY a documentary film with Jason Cole, CEO of Arsenal Media Group which is due out in 2024. The forthcoming film is the purpose of a November 17th private V.I.P. experience at Trump National Golf Club, D.C. Stubbins is also planning a launch of a coffee brand , in partnership with General Flynn, to be announced in the near future.For more information on John Stubbins Film , show and projects visit :Stubbins joins other VFAF high profile board members and ambassadors with the organization: Admiral Charles Kubic (former Trump advisor) VFAF national spokesman, Tom Homan (former ICE director) advisory board, as well as Ambassadors J.R. Majewski (former Trump endorsed vet for Ohio) General Don Bolduc (former Trump endorsed vet for NH senate), Jared Craig (Legacy PAC President) Debbie Dooley (Tea Party Co-founder) , Harrison Floyd (Black Voices for Trump / Fulton GA Defendant) , Mallory Staples (Director Georgia Freedom Caucus) Caroline Jeffords (Fulton County GA Ballot audit litigation) ,Courtney Kramer (former Trump admin and legal team) ,Patrick Collis (VA VFAF state chapter president) ,Seth Keshel (national election integrity expert), Christopher Tremogle (Journalist Washington Examiner) , Pastor Mark Burns (Pastors for Trump), Lucretia Hughes (Real News with Lucretia) , Theresa Shen (Asians for Trump) and many more influencers.In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

