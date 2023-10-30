AURI Announces New Transfer Agent And Over 1 Billion Share Reduction From Outstanding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, TX, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Auri Inc. (OTC PINK: AURI) ("AURI") (the "Company") is proud to announce we have filed paperwork to hire Signature Stock Transfer to be Auri Inc. transfer agent.



Auri Inc. is very excited about this development because the process to retiring the“lost certificates” we discussed on our twitter (see previous link and conversation ) has been an expensive process. Our old transfer agent EQ shareholder services process was to charge us a percent of the value ultimately costing us over $40,000 to cancel the certificates. However the process at Signature Stock Transfer requires some paperwork with the signatures of the named persons on the certificates declaring in writing that they wish to retire the certificates upon cancelation of the lost certificate, and a $35 fee, or a court order and the fee.

CEO Jim Amendola states,“We are very excited for this development as it allows our processes to be streamlined and help shareholders get updated information to OTCMarkets more frequently. Unlike the previous transfer agent, Signature Stock Transfer updates the OTCMarkets more than 1 time a month. They are not subject to a once a month rule. We believe this will offer a greater sense of transparency.”

Mr. Amendola goes on to state“We anticipate another 1 billion shares to be retired from the outstanding shares shortly after the transition of files and records are recorded and transferred to signature stock transfer from EQ shareholder services.”

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual property development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, , and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos . The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors, and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion-dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High-End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold cryptocurrency, focusing on AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain, and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc. also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent-pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities' tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.



Press Contact info:



+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: @AURI_OTC Link: LinkedIn: TikTok:

