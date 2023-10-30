TGS Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway (30 October 2023) - Reference is made to the joint announcement on 25 October 2023 made by TGS ASA (" TGS " or the " Company ," OSE: TGS) and PGS ASA (" PGS ", OSE: PGS) regarding the approval and decision by their respective board of directors upon a definitive merger agreement. An extraordinary general meeting of TGS (the " EGM ") will be held on 1 December 2023 to approve the merger with PGS. The EGM will be held as a virtual meeting through the facilities of Lumi at 16:00 hours (Oslo time).

The notice for the EGM is attached hereto (English and Norwegian), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 30 October 2023.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please copy and paste this link into your browser:

The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will find information by logging in through VPS Investor Services, available at or through their own account keeper (bank/broker).

For more information, visit TGS or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

CFO

Tel: +47 909 43 673

Email:

