Liquid Biopsy Market Poised To Achieve US$ 10,938.6 Million Revenue By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Several biomedical research centers and the pharmaceutical industry aim to enhance treatments' efficacy and detect a pathological condition at its early stage. Since clinical genetic analyses and cancer diagnosis require sampling via tumor biopsy, the increasing cases of cancer across the globe are creating an optimistic outlook for the sales of liquid biopsy over the next decade.

Presently, tumor tissue is a gold standard source for cancer characterization and diagnosis. Key players are working on the current barriers associated with its usage to extend its applicability in the future.

Several studies have also come to light that discover the potential of liquid biopsy approaches to determine the genetic profiles of cancer in cancer patients. The studies also consider the responses to monitor treatment and latch on to the inception of therapy resistance. In recent years, the demand for personalized treatment options has propelled the use of liquid biopsy.

Liquid biopsy is also rising due to its availability in numerous labs, even in emerging economies, and its affordability. For instance, liquid biopsy tests can be found in several labs in India. 4baseCare is one of the leading companies that offer affordable and advanced comprehensive genetic testing solutions in the country.

“ Key players are bringing cost reductions in liquid biopsy tests and partnering with local product distributors to strengthen their network base in target markets. Currently, a trend toward emerging economies has been spotted, as cancer cases are particularly on the rise, and a large population base provides significant opportunities in these markets ,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:



The North America liquid biopsy market is expected to account for a leading share of 50.84%. The United States is predicted to account for 43.8%, enjoying a dominant share in the global and regional markets.

The Europe market is anticipated to acquire a market share of 19.6% in 2023. Germany holds a prominent share of the region. In 2023, the country is predicted to amass a 6.6% share of the global market.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR of 26.4% through 2033.

In Asia Pacific, China and India display a remarkable percentage of growth, i.e., 29.7% and 24.4%, respectively, through 2033.

CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells) is projected to obtain a significant market share of 56.9% by biomarker type in 2023. By sample type, blood sample type holds prominence in the liquid biopsy market.

Liquid Biopsy Market Report Coverage: