Associa Arizona To Host Free HOA Dues / Foreclosure Prevention Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona believes that an educated homeowners' association (HOA) board is a successful board. That's why it's hosting a free webinar to help experienced and new community board members better understand guidelines and processes that increase efficiency and transparency. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to make better decisions that best serve their community and homeowners.

Topics covered will include ways to recognize homeowners under financial duress and how to help minimize and prevent foreclosures. Attendees will learn what resources are offered to homeowners that are struggling to pay their dues as they get back on their feet. An open-forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What: Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

HOA Dues / Foreclosure Prevention

Who: Debbie Chandler, Executive Director

Associa Arizona

HUD Certified Housing Counselors

When: Wednesday, November 1st from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. MST

Where: To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here .

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

