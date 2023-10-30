Montana Silversmiths Kicks Off Partnership With Folds Of Honor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A portion of sales proceeds from American Made by Coffey Anderson will benefit Folds of Honor.

American Made features a line of patriotic-themed buckles and jewelry.

Visit montanasilversmiths to view the American Made collection.

The new collaboration will direct a portion of sales proceeds from“American Made by Coffey Anderson” to benefit families of military and first responders.

COLUMBUS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned accessory label Montana Silversmiths, a leading name in American craftsmanship and a top Western fashion brand, has launched a partnership with Folds of Honor, a national non-profit organization that provides scholarships for spouses and children of fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders.

Effective immediately, the jewelry maker will donate a portion of each purchase from the Montana Silversmiths“American Made by Coffey Anderson” product line, currently one of the label's most popular lines, to directly benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation.

The new partnership is part of Montana Silversmiths year-long celebration of the company's 50th anniversary, as well as the latest plot point for the American Made line of patriotic-themed buckles and jewelry, which the label unveiled in 2023 and quickly emerged as one of the best-performing lines in the company's history.

Offered exclusively by Montana Silversmiths, American Made is a collaboration with Coffey Anderson, a top-selling country singer-songwriter and star of the fan favorite Netflix series,“Country Ever After.”

Handcrafted with meticulous care in Montana Silversmiths' Columbus factory, the American Made collection showcases what Jade Opfer, Montana Silversmiths' Chief Revenue Officer, describes as“the true essence of American-made products – a fusion of artistry, creativity, and unparalleled quality.”

“The American Made line was inspired by the themes of faith, family, and freedom in Coffey's music-values that are shared by Montana Silversmiths,” says Opfer.“The line is a tribute to the unwavering respect and admiration for those who selflessly serve and protect our nation and communities, so we were delighted when Coffey approached us about the Folds of Honor partnership. It's a perfect fit, and we're very proud to be associated with both Coffey and the Folds of Honor mission.”

About Montana Silversmiths: Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles for buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations. More about Montana Silversmiths .

About Folds of Honor: Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 51,000 scholarships totaling about $240 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor

About Coffey Anderson: Coffey (pronounced Cofféy) Anderson has built an acclaimed country music career defined by his tireless work ethic, deep sense of humility, and undeniable country roots. Passionate about using music to inspire hope, Coffey's soulful tenor has seen him uplift the nation with his patriotic songs, pay respect to our troops, and connect to millions of listeners across the globe. While building his brand as an entrepreneur and singer, Coffey continues to use his gift as an entertainer. His presence continues to thrive online, attracting an average of 640,000 monthly listeners to his Spotify, while his TikTok likes have grown to over 3.7 million. His Netflix original reality series,“Country Ever After,” has been viewed by an estimated 50 million people. More about Coffey .



