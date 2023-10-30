AQUATERRA: The Flexible Yet Durable LDPE Filtered Water Bottle For Clean & Safe Outdoor Drinking Water

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John KimSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Filtered water bottles have marked their way to provide a sustainable solution to single-use plastic bottles. With plenty on the market ranging from metal, to plastic bottles from name-brands, at face value, the AQUATERRA bottle doesn't appear to be much different.Targeting more than the average consumer, AQUATERRA supports water filtration for outdoor use. Suitable to purify water from nature's flowing channels, AQUATERRA bottles provide clean drinking water from rivers, streams, and creeks, to the water that comes out of your tap. Like any other mechanism, the bottle is filled with water and squeezed lightly like a sports bottle to drink.It's proven to filter instantly in demonstrations of charcoal water, and stands against chlorine reagents, the AQUATERRA provides clean drinking water instantaneously without the wait.Lasting triple the average lifespan of bottle filters, AQUATERRA uses a larger 5mm carbon block with a 2-layer filtration system that lasts 3 months per use. The filter successfully removes contaminants including bacteria and parasites and more.The bottle itself is made of LDPE, measured to be more squeezable and resistant compared to other plastics in absorbing shock and breakage. BPA-free, it ensures safe consumption and also makes the bottle dishwasher friendly.Designed for outdoor trekkers and world adventurers, it fills a larger-than-average capacity of 1L, has a large bore design for easy fill and cleaning, and weighs just 150g- making it easy to strap onto bags or wrap around hands when on the move.AQUATERRA comes with a detachable lid made for dual use as a drinking cup and keeps the bottle spout-free from dirt, while the spout itself works as a dial tracker that helps keep track of the day the water filter is replaced.“Our team has travelled all over the world and through this we were faced with accepting many privileges we take for granted. This pulled heavily on our heartstrings and we took action to help harmonise the standard of living, starting with safe drinking water- accessible WHEREVER you are. We're currently helping a number of countries with our aid, and hope to continue this journey.”- John Kim, CEOFor a limited 30 days only, AQUATERRA is available to pledge on Kickstarter . At the ongoing Launch Day Special price of $35, the long-lasting filter bottle is priced at 41% off retail, (MSRP $59). For more information and bundle packs, check out their campaign here!Founded in 2007, Changlim ENG Inc. has been in the plastic injection business of personal products such as mobile phone parts and high-strength glass frames, and also manufactures sterilised water treatment devices using electrolysis devices and sterilised water manufacturing devices for public restrooms. Portable water purifiers include key technologies of Changlim ENG to supply clean water by applying antibacterial / BPA-free LDPE and FDA-certified human harmless plastic injection materials.

