Swedencareusa Expands Sales Team In Eastern U.S. And Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premium Pet Dental Care Brand Bolsters Sales Force to Drive Continued Growth

- Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of Swedencare

ROSENBERG, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Trusted for its premium dental care products for dogs and cats, SwedencareUSA today announced the expansion of their sales team with the addition of James Garcia.

A graduate of Kansas State University, James Garcia joins the Swedencare USA team as Sales Director for the Eastern U.S. and Canada. Garcia brings over two decades of sales experience in the pet industry to Swedencare, with experience including retail and distribution management, brand management, and management of private label and contract manufacturing. His work has resulted in established strong relationships with trade and distribution partners to drive business development and exposure in the pet dental market.

Recently, Garcia was Manager of Business Development in the Pet and Animal Division of Ingredion, Inc. In this role, he led business development and direct sales efforts through key relationships with leaders in the pet and animal nutrition segment to significantly impact revenue and overall footprint of the Company. Throughout his career in the pet industry, Garcia has held various sales management roles that assisted in the successful launch of the Greenies and Indigenous branded dental treats.

“We are excited to welcome James to the Swedencare USA team as we expand our sales team to meet increasing demand and growth opportunities,” said Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of Swedencare USA.“By investing in the right people and reinforcing our sales capabilities, we are poised to continue to provide our customers with high quality and effective dental care products, while solidifying our position as a leader in the pet dental care industry.”



###



About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff ®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Following trials, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants' pets. The company's business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff's incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. Most recently, the company has added the LyxvaraTM and SwedermaTM pet grooming product lines to its offerings. SwedencareUSA prides itself on the quality of its products and its friendly and fast service to customers. For more information on the company and its product, please visit .





Kristyn Ristaino

Avalon PR Group

+1 512-777-8602

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram