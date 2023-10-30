Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market To Surpass USD 50 Million By 2030, Expanding At A 5% CAGR | TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market
Mercury poisoning treatment market is driven by increased level of mercury emissions are fueling the demand for treatments
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The global mercury poisoning treatment market was worth USD 32 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 50 Million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness regarding the toxic effects of mercury and availability of various treatment options such as chelating agents is driving the growth of the mercury poisoning treatment market. However, high costs associated with chelating agents and lack of awareness in developing nations are some factors restraining the market growth.
Key Findings of Market Report
Antidotal treatments are in high demand as a result of increasing innovations in treatment methods.
Increasing use of injectable routes of administration is expected to increase demand for the product.
Hospital pharmacies will expand sales of mercury poisoning treatment in the market.
As regulations and guidance are issued by the government, the market for mercury poisoning treatments will continue to grow.
Global Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market: Growth Drivers
A steadily growing number of people suffering from mercury poisoning from dental amalgams is driving the growth of the market. Medications that cure complications related to mercury poisoning, such as cardiovascular disorders, fuel market growth.
New interventions are being developed with increasing investment in research and development. Mercury exposure is becoming more widely recognized among the broader population as well as healthcare professionals, enabling earlier detection and treatment of diseases associated with it. As a result, mercury poisoning treatment is in high demand.
Regulatory guidelines and government regulations concerning mercury emissions and exposure have a great deal of influence on the market. The implementation of stricter regulations may result in an increase in the number of treatment options available to mercury-exposed individuals.
As medical science has advanced, mercury poisoning can now be diagnosed and treated more effectively. New and more effective treatments, drugs, and therapies are attributed to the growth of the treatment market. As global healthcare expenditures increase, people are more inclined to seek medical treatment after being exposed to mercury, increasing the need for mercury poisoning treatment.
Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market – Segmentation
Drug
Chelating Agents
Combination Therapy with Chelating Agents
Plasma Exchange Hemodialysis Plasmapheresis
Type
Acute Mercury Poisoning
Chronic Mercury Poisoning
Treatment Type
Supportive Treatment
Antidotal Treatment
Form
Inorganic Mercury
Elemental Mercury
Organic Mercury
Route of Administration
Injectable
Oral
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Prominent players operating in the global market include
Mylan N.V.
Akorn
Incorporated
EmeraMed
Sanofi,
Heyl Chemisch-pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH Co. KG
Genex Pharma
