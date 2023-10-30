Global Flood Barrier Market Set To Reach $2.18 Billion By 2027, Driven By Rising Flood Incidents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global flood barrier market, valued at $1.48 billion in 2022, is expected to experience robust growth, reaching $1.61 billion in 2023 at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Despite the challenging economic environment triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the consequential impacts on global trade, including inflation and supply chain disruptions, the flood barrier market is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory, projecting an estimated value of $2.18 billion by 2027. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing frequency of flood events globally, emphasizing the critical need for effective flood mitigation solutions such as flood barriers.

Flood barrier Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Type: Flip-Up Flood Barriers, Removable Flood Barriers, Self-Closing Flood Barriers, Drop-Down Flood Barriers, Other Types

.Material: Aluminum, Steel, Concrete, Polymer Composites

.End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government And Municipalities

Prominent industry players such as US Flood Control Corporation, Muscle Wall, and AquaFence are actively engaging in product innovation to reinforce their market position and offer advanced flood protection solutions to a wide range of end-users.

Driving Force: Increasing Flood Events

The surge in the frequency of devastating flood incidents worldwide is a key driving force behind the burgeoning demand for flood barriers. With millions of people affected by catastrophic floods in countries such as Pakistan and Nigeria, and a significant rise in flood risks globally, the adoption of flood barriers has become indispensable in minimizing the detrimental impact of floods, safeguarding communities, and reducing economic losses.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovations

Companies like NOAQ Flood Protection AB are leading the way in introducing innovative flood barrier solutions, exemplified by the launch of the NOAQ Boxwall BW102. This self-anchoring flood barrier, utilizing high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and UV-stabilized materials, offers a durable and efficient solution for protecting residential and commercial properties against flood risks. Such advancements underscore the industry's commitment to providing reliable and user-friendly flood protection systems.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way

With Asia-Pacific emerging as the largest region in the flood barrier market Size in 2022, the comprehensive market report offers detailed regional insights and forecasts, presenting an in-depth analysis of market trends and growth prospects across diverse geographic segments.

Flood Barrier Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Flood Barrier Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on flood barrier market size, flood barrier market drivers and trends, flood barrier market major players, flood barrier market competitors' revenues, flood barrier market positioning, and flood barrier panels market growth across geographies. The flood barrier market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

