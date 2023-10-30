Global Counter-IED Market Projected To Reach $1.52 Billion By 2027, With A CAGR Of 1.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Counter-IED Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global counter-IED market is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2022 to $1.42 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to economic sanctions, price surges, and supply chain disruptions. Despite these challenges, the counter-IED market is poised to achieve a valuation of $1.52 billion by 2027, driven by increased military spending and the need for effective counterterrorism and counterinsurgency measures.

Counter IED Market Segmentation and Major Players

.Capability: Detection, Counter Measures

.Deployment Type: Vehicle Mounted IED Detection System, Ship Mounted IED Detection System, Aircraft Mounted IED Detection System, Handheld IED Detection System, Other Deployment Types

.Application: Military, Homeland Security

Key players in the counter-IED market, such as Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and General Dynamics Corporation, are actively involved in the development and deployment of advanced counter-IED solutions and technologies worldwide.

Gain comprehensive insights with our sample report:



Embracing Technological Advancements

A significant trend in the market is the integration of innovative technologies, as evidenced by Pearson Engineering's RP&C multi-tool system, which incorporates ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and other advanced instruments to improve countermine and IED operations. This advanced system enhances the safety and effectiveness of counter-IED efforts on the ground.

Strategic Acquisitions Driving Market Growth

Strategic acquisitions are pivotal in enhancing market competitiveness, highlighted by CACI International Inc.'s acquisition of Ascent Vision Technologies LLC (AVT) in August 2020. This strategic move has strengthened CACI's position in the counter-IED and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market, enhancing its capabilities and offerings.

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Way

North America led the global counter-IED market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across key geographical segments.

For a thorough analysis, access the complete report on the global counter-IED market:



Counter IED Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Counter IED Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on counter IED market size, counter IED market drivers and trends, counter IED market major players, counter-IED market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The counter IED market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2023



Military Radars Global Market Report 2023



Military Satellites Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027