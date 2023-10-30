Team Muscletech® Stars To Be Featured In 2023 Olympia® Weekend's World Fitness Expo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oakville, ON and Orlando, FL, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuscleTech® ( ) has announced that it will be at the 2023 Olympia® World Fitness Expo in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 3 and 4, 2023. This is yet another step in the brand's commitment to supporting the bodybuilding and fitness industry.

“The Olympia has always held a special place for Team MuscleTech® since our first time sponsoring the event in 1996,” says Scott Welch, Associate Director of the MuscleTech® brand.“This year, we're excited to unveil our newest products, introduce an exciting partnership, and spend time with the most hardcore bodybuilding fans on the planet! We're also looking to cheer on our very own defending Bikini Olympia® champion Maureen Blanquisco as she looks to defend her title. If you're a fan of bodybuilding and fitness, there's no better place to be this November.”

Olympia® President Dan Solomon shares Welch's excitement about the two monumental brands joining forces once again.“We're excited to welcome MuscleTech® back to this year's Olympia® Expo. The MuscleTech® brand is such an important part of the fitness community, and I know the fans will enjoy checking out all their great new products!”

Some of the new MuscleTech® products launching at the Olympia include the limited-edition Nitro-Tech® 100% Whey Gold flavours Churros and Dulce de Leche. These just launched in more than 10 countries, and fans won't believe how incredible they taste. MuscleTech IsoWhey, the company's new whey protein isolate, will also make its first U.S. appearance. In addition, several others will make their debuts, including Platinum 100% EAA+ and Creapure-powered Creatine Chews!

Fans will also have a chance to meet some of the biggest names in the fitness industry, including former White House chef and TV star Chef Andre Rush, 2022 Bikini Olympia® champion Maureen Blanquisco, Blessing“The Boogieman” Awodibu, as well as Team MuscleTech® Athletes Nathan Freihofer and Michael Dean Johnson.

On top of all that, MuscleTech® will be looking for future team members to join the Team MuscleTech® Affiliate Program ( ). People who are looking to make a positive impact on the fitness industry with a well-respected brand while making an income would be wise to make themselves available for consideration.

About MuscleTech®

Since October 1, 1995, MuscleTech® has fueled those who want to push themselves to be their best, helping to optimize human performance. MuscleTech® supplements are made with only the highest quality ingredients on the globe. The brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, creating, patenting, and promoting the most effective supplements to help all fitness enthusiasts and people focused on health achieve their personal fitness goals.

To find more information about MuscleTech® products, visit . Also follow us on Facebook®, Instagram®, TikTok®, YouTube®, and XTM for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

Attachment

Team MuscleTech® Stars to be Featured in 2023 Olympia® Weekend's World Fitness Expo

MuscleTech Website





Team MuscleTech® Stars to be Featured in 2023 Olympia® Weekend's World Fitness Expo MuscleTech® has announced that it will be at the 2023 Olympia® World Fitness Expo in Orlando, Florid... Related Links