Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Fights For Employees' Right To Paid Sick Time In Socal

An employment law firm in SoCal protects the rights of employees who have been denied paid sick time by their employers in the LA area and its surroundings.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. announced today that their law firm provides legal help to employees who have been denied paid sick leave by their employers in SoCal .

“California's Healthy Workplaces, Healthy Families Act of 2014 requires most employers to provide eligible employees with at least 24 paid hours or three paid sick days per year, whichever is greater” said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm. Akopyan added,“Any employee who works in California for the same employer for 30 or more days within a year is eligible for paid sick days.”

“If you work less than 30 calendar days within a year for the same employer in California, then you are not entitled to paid sick leave under this law,” said Akopyan. Akopyan reiterated that,“Each situation is unique. Just because one statute does not apply to a particular situation, it does not follow that there are none which do.” Akopyan added,“Employees who feel that their rights may have been violated should contact an employment lawyer to discuss their concerns.”

“We are dedicated to protecting employees and enforcing their rights,” added Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm's team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan ( ) were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak the truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. also helps local mom-and-pop businesses navigate the complexities of employment law and avoid legal problems whenever possible to do so.

