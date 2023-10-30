VHS Learning Joins National Computer Science Education Community Announcement Of 434 Commitments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Education Nonprofit Announces New Commitment to Strengthen Computer Science Education

- Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS LearningBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VHS Learning joins the announcement with the CSforALL community to advance equitable and sustainable K-12 computer science education. The national announcement at the 2023 Summit CSforALL, includes 434 commitments from 119 organizations and 288 schools made by our K-12 CSEd member community, consisting of nonprofits; universities and colleges; corporate partners, and more. With the support of CSisElementary , CSforALL's commitment call-to-action has opened the commitment process to school-based organizations this year, announcing 288 elementary school-based commitments.“VHS Learning, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will provide AP® Computer Science Principles or AP® Computer Science A to 60 students in schools that do not offer either course,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning.“Computer science is now playing an even greater role in modern society, and we're pleased to be part of the movement to help ensure high school students have equitable access to great CS courses.” Students will enroll in the courses by spring 2024.Starting in 2017, CSforALL's national call-to-action model encourages organizations to design a specific and measurable computer science education commitment that has the potential to unlock CSEd access and opportunities for all students. The public model allows emerging and current leaders to address unmet needs of CS education and build awareness of national CS and education challenges. This year's commitment makers had the opportunity to make commitments in these four categories: increasing equity and access among underrepresented groups; building capacity; raising awareness; and fostering racial equity. Notably, 81 organizations are prior CSforALL commitment-makers, and 10 of those organizations-including VHS Learning-have made annual commitments since the implementation of the CSforALL Commitments model.As of the summit, an incredible 1,556 commitments between 2017 and 2023, have been announced, celebrated, and reported at the CSforALL Summit. This year's national three-day conveying, hosted in Oakland with the local partner Kapor Center, brings together hundreds of thought leaders highlighting strategies for equity, removing barriers to access, building meaningful engagement for all students, and exploring ways to Strengthen the CS Movement through Equity.The 2023 CSforALL Commitments include initiatives in all 50 states and internationally.About VHS Learning: VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning's 200+ online high school courses - including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses - to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.About CSforALL: CSforALL is the national hub of the computer science for all movement with a mission to make high-quality computer science an integral part of K-12 education in the United States. We connect providers, schools and districts, funders, and researchers working toward the goal of providing quality CS education to every child in the United States, and engage with diverse stakeholders leading computer science initiatives across the nation to support and facilitate implementation of rigorous, inclusive and sustainable computer science.The 2023 CSforALL Summit will be held October 25–27, 2023 in Oakland, CA. For more speaker and agenda information, please visit: .# # #

