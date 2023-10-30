Announcing Labfinder Adds Clinical Diagnostic Lab Inview Imaging To Its Roster Of Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lab & Radiology Testing

Inview Imaging to Build on LabFinder's Offering of Great Cost Efficiency and High Standard of Laboratory and Radiology Testing

- Dr. Robert SegalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LabFinder , an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, announced that Inview Imaging with three locations in California, has joined its team of providers. Inview Imaging's locations are in Oakland (zip code 94612), San Ramon (zip code 94583), and Lafayette (zip code 94549).LabFinder's Founder Dr. Robert Segal says,“the addition of Inview Imaging builds on our goal to make it easier, faster and more cost effective for patients to find the right imaging center. Dr. Segal adds,“the addition of new locations in California allows LabFinder to help a larger number of patients across the country.”Inview Imaging extends LabFinder's services to patients in California and offers the following imaging tests:.Screening Mammogram.Breast Ultrasound.CT.X-ray.Ultrasound.MRIThe LabFinder platform offers a seamless, stress-free medical experience by connecting patients, doctors, and lab and radiology centers and offering timely test scheduling. It also serves as one central repository for users' testing results. Most importantly, test results are released simultaneously to patients and clinicians and are often available on the LabFinder platform in as little as 24 hours.Patients can go to LabFinder, search for a medical test or condition, enter in zip code and insurance information and the LabFinder platform will generate a list of the nearest locations that suits the specific testing needs. From there, right on LabFinder, patients can schedule the appointment that works best for them.Dr. Segal adds that "with 70% of medical decisions based on the results of diagnostic tests, it is imperative that patients and their doctors are easily able to access their medical testing results. LabFinder continues to grow and work towards its goal of improving and modernizing the process of lab and radiology testing by uniting patients, doctors and labs.”"The addition of Inview Imaging is in line with LabFinder's mission of giving patients the tools they need to be proactive about their health as well as providing them with the knowledge needed for the best medical assistance."About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing , guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing-reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations.About: Inview Imaging provides high-quality and affordable diagnostic imaging and radiology services to patients throughout California. Inview is a physician-owned and operated radiology practice that offers a community-based, personalized approach to imaging services.

Melissa Chefec

MCPR, LLC

+ +1 203-968-6625

