Arizen Academy: Pioneering Multilingual 18 Month To 5 Year Old Education In Allen, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arizen preschool

Arizen, an innovative preschool poised to redefine early childhood education, is set to launch in Allen, Texas for children aged 18 months to 5 years old.

ALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Arizen Academy, a groundbreaking preschool poised to redefine early childhood education, is set to launch in Allen, Texas. This visionary institution is dedicated to cultivating the minds and futures of children aged 18 months to 5 years old.Arizen Academy draws its inspiration from the resounding success of Canada's renowned "Ecole Vision." Serge Pelletier, President of Arizen Academy and former co-owner of Ecole Vision, is spearheading the launch of the very first Arizen Academy in Allen, with ambitious plans to expand across the United States over the next decade.At the heart of Arizen Academy lies a profound belief in the power of early multilingual childhood education. The institution is committed to providing young learners with a transformative experience that encompasses a multitude of invaluable opportunities.Unlocking the World of MultilingualismA distinguishing feature of Arizen Academy is its unwavering commitment to multilingualism. "Science has conclusively demonstrated the numerous cognitive and developmental benefits of exposing young minds to multiple languages," stated Nathalie Grellet, Director of Arizen Academy Allen. "Children at Arizen Academy will not only become proficient in English but will also have the unique advantage of mastering Spanish and French, providing them with a global perspective from the outset."Nurturing Mind and BodyIn addition to its comprehensive language curriculum, Arizen Academy places a strong emphasis on physical development. The innovative "mini gym program" is designed to instill lifelong healthy habits in children, ensuring that they grow up with the knowledge and motivation to maintain an active and balanced lifestyle.A Brighter Future Begins HereSerge Pelletier emphasized the institution's core mission, saying, "We believe that every child is born with unlimited potential. Our mission is to inspire children to flourish and thrive by providing an exceptional educational environment that fosters cognitive, linguistic, and physical growth. Arizen Academy is not just an early learning center; it's a transformative experience that prepares children for a brighter future."Arizen Academy extends a warm invitation to families in Allen and the surrounding areas to embark on this exciting educational journey. With a passionate team of educators and a research-based curriculum, Arizen Academy is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of children and the community as a whole.For more information about Arizen Academy and enrollment opportunities, please visit or contact:Nathalie Grellet, Arizen Academy Allen DirectorEmail: Phone: (214) 550-7504Address: Arizen Academy Allen, 548 E Bethany Dr, Allen, TX 75002About Arizen Academy:Arizen Academy is a revolutionary early learning center founded by Serge Pelletier. Arizen Academy is dedicated to providing children aged 18 months to 5 years old with a comprehensive and multilingual early childhood education, rooted in science and designed to unlock their full potential. With a commitment to cognitive, linguistic, and physical development, Arizen Academy aims to shape the future of young learners in Texas, and beyond.

Nathalie Grellet

Arizen Academy

+1 214-550-7504



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok