COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS TO CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

College H.U.N.K.S franchisee Kemar Phillips

Beginnings in Owning a Car Wash inspired this Franchisee to Now Lead Central New Jersey's HUNKS

FREEHOLD, NJ, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location to Central New Jersey.Located at 104 Park Avenue Manalapan, New Jersey 07726, the Central New Jersey College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently recognized as a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row."Being an entrepreneur has always been my dream. Launching with College HUNKS combines both my expertise and entrepreneurial spirit. I love being able to engage one-on-one with customers and build a winning team," said Kemar Phillips, Franchise Owner of the Central New Jersey College HUNKS. "There was a huge opportunity to expand the HUNKS' local network and the spirit of it reminded me of my college days - I was always looking for new business ideas and ways to generate income. In fact, before HUNKS, I used to own a car wash!"Franchise owner Kemar Phillips will lead the Central New Jersey College HUNKS team in serving Freehold, Manalapan, Howell, Neptune, Jackson, Manchester, Toms River, Monroe, Browns Mills, Lacey, Burlington, Lakewood, Millstone, Browns Mills, New Hanover, Moorestown, Lakehurst, Brick, Belmar, Tinton Falls, and Point Pleasant."We are delighted to welcome Kemar Phillips to our team and to have his leadership and support in growing our brand in Central New Jersey. He inspires creativity and will reinforce our core values and purpose to propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Central New Jersey HUNKS will continue these goodwill efforts by identifying opportunities to support local homeless shelters and give back to local charitable organizations.For more information about the Central New Jersey HUNKS, or call 732-647-9720.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

