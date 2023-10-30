(MENAFN- PR Newswire) co has joined with CompareForexBrokers to build out the spread betting and CFD content throughout the site for UK traders.

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to expand its educational and trading resources, CompareForexBrokers , a leading platform for comparing forex brokers, has announced the acquisition co . This acquisition aims to bolster the spread betting and CFD sections of CompareForexBrokers, providing traders with more advanced content and insights.

co and CompareForexBrokers Join Forces

Hoar, the previous owner of co and an advanced trader himself, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition. "I'm thrilled that co is joining forces with CompareForexBrokers. Their commitment to providing quality content and resources for traders aligns perfectly with our mission. I'm confident that our advanced trading insights will be a valuable addition to their platform."

Justin Grossbard, the co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, echoed this sentiment. "We're incredibly excited to integrate the advanced content from co into our spread betting and CFD sections. This acquisition is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to offer comprehensive and trustworthy resources for traders. It's all about giving our users the best tools to make informed decisions."

Expanding Educational Resources co has been a reputable source for advanced trading strategies, particularly in the areas of spread betting and CFD trading. By incorporating this content, CompareForexBrokers aims to enhance its educational offerings, helping traders navigate the complexities of the trading world more effectively.

A Focus on Trustworthiness and Quality

Both platforms share a commitment to providing trustworthy and high-quality content. CompareForexBrokers is known for its rigorous broker comparisons, focusing on key factors such as fees, trading environment, regulation, and trading platforms. The addition of co's content will further strengthen the platform's credibility and depth of resources.

About CompareForexBrokers

Founded in 2014 by Justin Grossbard, CompareForexBrokers has been a go-to resource for traders looking to compare forex brokers and make informed trading decisions. The platform offers detailed comparisons based on fees, trading environments, trustworthiness, and trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

About co co has been a trusted resource for advanced trading strategies, particularly in spread betting and CFD trading. The platform has been committed to providing traders with the insights they need to succeed in the fast-paced world of trading.

