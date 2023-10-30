Global Modular Data Center Market Size To Reach USD 127.54 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Cloud Computing Empowers SMEs

The adoption of cloud computing has been a game-changer, especially for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, around 78% of U.S. small businesses fully embraced cloud computing by 2020. The appeal lies in the cost-effectiveness and flexibility of cloud-based solutions. SMEs can sidestep the hefty upfront costs of traditional IT infrastructure by subscribing to cloud services. The scalability of cloud-based solutions allows SMEs to adjust their computing capacity as needed, making it invaluable for businesses experiencing rapid growth or fluctuating demand.

Scalable Data Centers for Business Continuity

The need for scalable data centers is not limited to SMEs; it's a must for businesses of all sizes. Scalability ensures business continuity, which is vital for modern enterprises. With increasing user activity on websites and online platforms, the volume of data that needs to be stored and backed up is growing rapidly. A bigger data center and regular upgrades become essential to meet this demand. Scalability is critical because it allows data centers to expand or contract without losing efficiency. Managing data center resources efficiently can be challenging, as abrupt spikes in demand are hard to predict. Scalable data centers provide the agility needed to meet changing data requirements, fostering business expansion. They also improve data processing and delivery by distributing workloads across multiple nodes.

Challenges in Data Center Operations

Despite the advantages of modular data centers, integrating various data center tools can be a complex task. Common issues such as power disruptions, environmental concerns, security, and effective management require careful attention. For instance, the healthcare sector deals with vast volumes of data that require well-organized and up-to-date metadata for research and benchmarking purposes.

Trends in the Market

One of the notable trends in the modular data center market is the growing adoption of edge computing. Edge computing speeds up operations and reduces the amount of data that needs to travel across the Internet by bringing processing power and storage closer to where they are needed.

Key Components

The modular data center market consists of two main components: solutions and services. In 2022, the solutions segment accounted for the largest revenue share. The solution segment includes all-in-one modules and individual modules, such as IT modules, power modules, and cooling modules. These solutions are in high demand due to their in-house fabrication, all-in-one format, and high-power density. In-house fabrication ensures high quality and dependability while reducing the risk of errors during shipment and installation.

Applications and Industries

The modular data center market is driven by various applications, with disaster recovery accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. Disaster recovery solutions are essential for businesses looking to protect critical data and applications. Modular data centers offer flexible and scalable solutions that ensure data security and quick restoration in the event of disasters, aligning with the growing demand for secure, flexible, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Regional Insights

In 2022, the North American market dominated the global modular data center market, thanks to significant investments made by the government and major players in cutting-edge prefabricated data centers. The region's demand for scalable and environmentally friendly data center facilities is driven by industries such as banking and finance, IT and telecommunications, energy, government, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The adoption of cloud computing by SMEs in North America has also contributed to the demand for flexible and scalable IT infrastructure solutions. Energy-efficient IT infrastructure is a particular focus in countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

