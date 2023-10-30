The Americas Lead Global Baby Care Packaging Market In 2022, Accounting For 32.8% Of Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Care Packaging Industry Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis by Region, Country, Pack Material (Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal, Paper and Board, Glass and Flexible Packaging) and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global baby care packaging industry registered 8.9 billion units in 2022 and is expected to reach 9 billion units in 2027 at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2022-27. The Americas represented the largest region in 2022, with a value share of 32.8%, followed by the Western Europe with a volume share of 30.6% in 2022. Flexible packaging is the most used pack material used accounting for a share of 55.3% globally, followed by glass which accounted for a share of 22.3% in 2022.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Global baby care packaging market. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers. It also includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material future outlook.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global packaging in the baby care industry.

Global overview: Provides an overview of packaging industry at global level. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers

Country Deep Dive: Provides an overview of the pack materials across the sectors in the babycare industry in select countries in each region

Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across baby care industry in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2017-27, in addition to key packaging innovations for pack materials analyzed. The report also provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2022-27

Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis - number of units (millions), growth rates - for five pack materials viz. rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2022-27. It also covers:

Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET etc

Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton - folding, carton - liquid, clamshell, etc

Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, others

Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, twist off

Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, -carton - cartonboard, others Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton - folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, others

