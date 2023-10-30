Nextech To Highlight Ophthalmology Solution Innovations At AAO Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers, is proud to announce its significant growth in market share over the past year, with the addition of more than 250 ophthalmology practices and 1,000 eye care providers to its network. This expansion demonstrates Nextech's position as the industry's leading ophthalmic-specific software and the preferred choice among eye care providers.



Nextech's continuous innovation is a primary reason why its unified electronic health record (EHR) and practice management solution is sought after by ophthalmologists and a main factor driving the company's growth. Nextech will be showcasing some of the recent innovations to its software at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's AAO 2023 conference, taking place Nov. 3-6 in San Francisco.

“We've spent thousands of hours in ophthalmology practices investigating ways to help our clients deliver better patient care,” Nextech CEO Bill Lucchini said.“Our team comes to work every day looking for innovative ways to apply our technology expertise in ways that help ophthalmology practices deliver for their patients and build thriving businesses.”

These newest innovations in Nextech's technology are set to transform the way ophthalmology practices operate by challenging existing paradigms of administrative and clinical efficiency. Some of the brand-new approaches to be highlighted at the conference include:

Administrative



Innovations in online scheduling to help practices to achieve the highest show rate of any solution in the market.

Revenue cycle enhancements that minimize misunderstanding of what patients owe. Streamlined and automated electronic remittance advice (ERA) workflows that save time and reduce costs.



Clinical



Best-in-class knowledge base with the fastest response times and simplest customization of clinical information anywhere.

Streamlined, time-saving document and image review queues.

Cutting edge oculoplastic charting developments. Innovations that automatically track open referral loops.

Visit Nextech at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's AAO 2023 conference to learn more about the latest developments in this best-in-class solution. Nextech's experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations and answer questions.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

