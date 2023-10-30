Vampyre Cosmetics X Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Makeup Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vampyre Cosmetics x Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure: A Most Excellent Makeup Collaboration

SAN DIMAS, CA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vampyre Cosmetics , the trailblazing beauty disruptor known for its unrivaled IP based cosmetics collaborations, is thrilled to announce a "most triumphant" collaboration with the iconic film series, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. This partnership embodies the film's guiding philosophy- "Be Excellent to Each Other"- and brings it to life through a holiday collection set to dazzle makeup enthusiasts in 2023. With a legacy of inclusivity, Vampyre Cosmetics is perfectly poised to create a makeup experience that honors the spirit of Bill & Ted and their enduring message of camaraderie.Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, is renowned for its timeless message of unity and positivity. The film series encourages us all to "Be Excellent to Each Other" and to "Party On, Dude!". Vampyre Cosmetics has taken these iconic phrases and transformed them into a makeup collection that embodies the very essence of Bill & Ted's adventures through time.A Most Excellent Collaboration: The Bill & Ted CollectionFor holiday sales in 2023, Vampyre Cosmetics is launching a collection that celebrates the legendary Wyld Stallyns and their time-traveling escapades. This vegan collection will feature:Microphone-Shaped Lipsticks: Lipsticks that pay homage to the legendary Wyld Stallyns' microphones.Guitar Palettes: Two eyeshadow palettes inspired by the iconic guitar riffs of Bill and Ted.Amp Palette: Dive into the world of rock 'n' roll with an amplifier-themed palette.Record Player Palette: Spin some beauty magic with this record player-inspired palette, offering a mix of captivating shades that dance to the beauty rhythm."We're excited to bring the spirit of Bill & Ted to the world of makeup," says Rachel Clinesmith, CEO at Vampyre Cosmetics. "Our collaboration embodies the enduring message of 'Be Excellent to Each Other' with this collection, we aim to inspire camaraderie, positivity, and creativity through color cosmetics."Inclusivity is a core value of Vampyre Cosmetics. As a certified Women Business Enterprise National Council company Vampyre Cosmetics has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusivity in its cosmetics, and business practices. Vampyre Cosmetics LLC is Women Owned, Disabled Owned, LGBTQ owned & dedicated to Green Standards, Clean Beauty & Transparency in everything they do. The Bill & Ted Collection by Vampyre Cosmetics welcomes everyone to join the Wyld Stallyns in celebrating unity and spreading kindness through makeup & music.Located in Los Angeles CA, Creative Licensing is a full-service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties, including Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure for this project. For more information on licensing opportunities, please visitBill and Ted's Excellent Adventure characters and images TM & © 1989, 2023 Creative Licensing Corporation. All Rights Reserved

