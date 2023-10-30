Stoneyard Natural Stone Foundations Support New Ridgeview Banks Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ridgeview Bank Salem by G&H Contracting and Thompson Masonry- Meagan Williams Photography

Ridgeview Bank Salem by G&H Contracting and Thompson Masonry - Meagan Williams Photography

Ridgeview Bank Smith Mountain Lake by G&H Contracting and Thompson Masonry - Meagan Williams Photography

Stoneyard's Greenwich Gray Natural Stone Veneer is featured in two new branches of Ridgeview Bank in Virginia.

- David Croteau, co-founder of Stoneyard, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stoneyard is delighted to announce that two new branches of Ridgeview Bank located in Salem and Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia are now complete. Both banks feature Greenwich Gray Natural Stone Veneer on their exterior foundations, providing a timeless element to a unique, modern design.With the collaboration of G&H Contracting and Thompson Masonry, Ridgeview Bank was able to achieve a similar, sleek design across both branch projects while remaining on budget and on time. The addition of Stoneyard's Greenwich Gray Ledgestone Natural Stone Veneer on both foundations implemented a durable and sturdy base for the overall structure of the bank."We are excited to have our Greenwich Gray Natural Stone Veneer featured in the construction of two new Ridgeview Bank branches. This project showcases our natural stone's versatility in blending traditional and modern design elements," said David Croteau, co-founder of Stoneyard.The addition of natural stone into modern commercial building design can add a historical and timeless element into the structure. The beauty and durability of natural stone have made it a choice building material throughout time. When used in modern design, it creates a blend between traditional design elements and the new, pairing simple, sleek lines with aged, rustic colors and textures. This combination of elements can build depth and character to a commercial building, making it stand out in a sea of glass and steel.The Ridgeview Bank Headquarter location will be in Roanoke, Virginia and will feature a similar design concept as these two branches.

