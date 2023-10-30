CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED LE COLONIAL TO DEBUT ON FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH IN NAPLES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bo Luc Lac (Shaking Beef)

Le Colonial Naples

Iconic French Vietnamese Restaurant and Lounge to Unveil Just the Right Level of Sultry Playfulness, Sumptuous Fare and Dazzling Interiors

- Rick Wahlstedt, co-owner, Le ColonialNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King are bringing Le Colonial , their timeless French-Vietnamese restaurant, to Naples, celebrating 30 years of success in the dining world with exquisite and beloved restaurants. Known for its celebration of the flavors and spirit of Saigon in the 1920s, Le Colonial Naples will make its home along the dynamic, pedestrian-oriented thoroughfare at 445 Fifth Avenue South.Le Colonial, which will span over 6,500 square feet, will open in late November, just in time for the holiday season. The collaboration between renowned architectural and design firm Knauer Inc. of Chicago, artist and painter Jonas Wickman of Stockholm, Sweden, and DF Creative Designs of Connecticut, has resulted in another elegant and sophisticated atmosphere.The exquisite restaurant and lounge seamlessly blend its dramatic appointed indoor and outdoor spaces, evoking 1920s Saigon. Guests will be transported to a romantic and timeless world, greeted with a black steel door entrance with oversized custom brass handles, gold leaf painted entry.The 74-seat dining room features muted cream wall panels, antique baked mirrors, slow moving fans, hand painted periodic photographs, pewter bar top and lush plants, silk and brass custom made hanging light fixtures from Paris, and elegant leather banquettes. The 64-seat al-fresco patio dining serves as a garden hideaway for guests to luxuriate among lush tropical foliage, and gorgeous blooms. Both the dining room and the patio dining areas feature subtle background music.The 40-seat Lounge and Bar features mahogany wall paneling, herring bone wood floor, gold leaf screens, and cream Venetian plaster walls, with plush seating of sofas and fauteuils, enhanced with vibrant and timeless music.For special occasions or events, Le Colonial's "Magnolia Room” offers a private tasting room for up to 14 people. The room is adorned with a spectacular hand painted mural of Magnolia flowers and a resin black lacquered family table. Other finishing touches at Le Colonial include French cement tiles, black French doors, plum mahogany shutters, grey planters with jasmine trees.Wahlstedt made waves in 1993 in Manhattan with the opening of the first Le Colonial. That restaurant's success eventually led to Joe King joining Wahlstedt as a partner and the two of them opening Le Colonial in Chicago's Gold Coast in 1996. The Houston location opened in the exclusive River Oaks area in 2016; and Atlanta opened in 2019 in luxurious Buckhead. Most recently, Le Colonial opened to much fanfare in the affluent enclave Lake Forest, outside of Chicago in 2022 and in Delray Beach, Florida in 2023.Now the successful duo is bringing Le Colonial to Naples, on Fifth Avenue South, with a location that will put the restaurant among the high-end retail and restaurants in the heart of the coastal town.“We are delighted to be opening on one of the most beautiful streets in Florida and believe Le Colonial will be an exciting addition to the dining scene,” said Rick Wahlstedt.“We look forward to meeting everyone in Naples and having them experience the romantic interiors and Vietnamese cuisine.”“Considering that Le Colonial has been in Chicago for 25 years and Naples has a large number of second-home residents from Chicago and the Midwest in general, it's a natural for Le Colonial,” said Joe King.“We've long been fans of the area and have been waiting patiently to line up the perfect spot to share our renowned style of elevated Vietnamese cuisine, paired with unparalleled service and ambience. We feel the bustling and beautiful community in Naples is ideally suited to appreciate the unique vibe and vibrant tastes of Le Colonial.”Showcasing the subtleties and sensual flavors of French Vietnamese cuisine are acclaimed Vietnamese chef and cookbook author, Nicole Routhier, and National Culinary Director Hassan Obaye whose unwavering commitment to food quality shines in plates that are meant for sharing. Traditional recipes play easily into today's health-conscious preferences, bringing the freshest, locally sourced vegetables and premium seafood and meats to life though an artful use of herbs and spices. The culinary team is developing menu items exclusive to the Naples restaurant that will feature local ingredients but will also feature some of the restaurant's most iconic dishes.Le Colonial's loyal following has not only been attracted to its fresh, authentic dishes and beautiful presentations, but also to its one-of-a-kind ambience. Named as one of the most beautiful restaurant interiors in world by Veranda magazine, each location is uniquely designed to transport guests to another era within the main dining rooms, verandas, terraces, private dining areas and lounges.Le Colonial is going through an exciting expansion plan that reflects the success of its previous locations. Lake Forest was the first restaurant to open during what will result in a five-location expansion.Le Colonial in Naples is hiring for all positions. For more information, visit lecolonial.About Le ColonialLe Colonial is a celebration of the seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s. With locations in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Delray Beach and Lake Forest, IL, the famed Vietnamese restaurant launched over three decades ago by celebrated restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King to raves by countless American critics, celebrities, and tastemakers in New York. Under the direction of acclaimed Vietnamese chef and cookbook author, Nicole Routhier, along with culinary director Hassan Obaye, the culinary team balances classic Vietnamese recipes and today's health-conscious preferences, bringing the freshest, locally sourced vegetables and premium seafood and meats to life though an artful use of herbs and spices.

