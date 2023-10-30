Whitesands' Winter Garden Addiction Treatment Center Earns Glowing Review For Its Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab were lifesavers for one patient who wrote a five-star review of the addiction program in Winter Garden, Florida.

- Former Patient, TyWINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The leading-edge treatment and dedicated staff at WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab were lifesavers for one patient , who wrote a grateful five-star review of the“amazing” treatment program in Winter Garden, Florida.“This place has saved my life, and I would recommend it to anyone struggling with any substance abuse issues,” the patient wrote.“This is an amazing facility.”Winter Garden is one of 17 outpatient and residential facilities WhiteSands operates throughout Florida. All of its facilities offer personalized therapy and individualized treatment for the entire recovery journey, from detox through inpatient and outpatient rehab. Care continues after formal treatment has ended, with long-term aftercare that helps alumni avoid relapse for as long as they need.WhiteSands defies the common misconception about drug and alcohol rehab, that it simply begins with a few painful days of detox followed by a few drab weeks of therapy ending in a cure. Instead, treatment at WhiteSands is a sophisticated program of specialized treatments that are equally as focused on all three drivers of addiction: physical, emotional, and psychological.This means delving into the root causes of their addiction with evidence-based therapies that also help the patient find new ways to cope with the circumstances that may lead to addictive behavior. Patients explore their issues in individual therapy, meeting one-on-one with a trained psychologist or counselor, and also have several options in group therapy, such as support groups, experiential therapy, and psycho-education. Topics addressed in counseling sessions include challenges the patient faces in their social, family, and work/school life.A critical difference between WhiteSands and other programs is that it doesn't just treat the addiction but also looks at other factors that can affect it. Through the unique Life Skills program, patients can learn the skills they need to function successfully in the world and reduce the chance of relapse. Classes include job skills training, time management, communication, financial counseling, and nutritional evaluation. The goal is for participants to learn the practical necessities of functioning in society, setting them up for success in life and, therefore, sobriety.WhiteSands further supports its whole-person approach to treatment by providing a comfortable environment where patients can focus on their recovery in a safe, non-judgmental space where they are not made to feel their addiction means they have failed in some way. One of its core philosophies is that a comfortable patient is a successful patient, so WhiteSands removes any sense of deprivation or punishment for both physical and emotional comfort. To reinforce this sense of dignity and respect, WhiteSands refers to its patients as“guests” when they are not in addiction treatment. See more about the guest experience,Well-appointed surroundings, fun social activities, tasty meals, and a reliable routine help guests feel good about themselves and show them life without alcohol and drugs can be satisfying and rewarding. They also have access to a salon offering haircuts for men and hair and nail services for women. Guests can enjoy community outings for diversion and to connect with each other. Two special programs put a therapeutic spin on this philosophy.Nutrition therapy uses diet to address physical, emotional, and medical conditions, with dietary plans designed by professional nutritionists or registered dietitians. Recreational therapy provides engaging activities like sports or games, which also improve patients' physical fitness, and patients can express themselves and explore their emotions with drawing, painting, sculpture, drama, music, and dance.The overarching philosophy is that everyone deserves a welcoming, supportive environment in which to create a sober life.Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for a substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-855-3470.

