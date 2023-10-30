Sandra Leon-Gonzalez Returns With New Poetry Collection Finding My Wings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leon-Gonzalez's "Finding My Wings" is now available on Amazon

Leon-Gonzalez's new release is a celebration of collective strength and dreams

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a world that often feels fragmented, Sandra Leon-Gonzalez's poetry emerges as a beacon of unity and strength. With the release of her latest collection, "Finding My Wings," available now on Amazon , she offers readers a transformative experience-a journey through the trials and triumphs of the human spirit.Diverging from her previous works, "Finding My Wings" is more than just a collection of poems; it's a movement. Each verse is meticulously crafted with fierce musicality, urging readers to rise, unite, and champion a world that celebrates love and inclusivity."I look to a brighter tomorrow / A future driven by my dreams / Where we are just human / Embracing all ethnicities," writes Leon-Gonzalez, capturing the essence of her collection.From the winding path to freedom to the magic found in life's fleeting moments, Leon-Gonzalez paints a vivid tapestry of resilience, hope, and the undeniable power of collective dreams.Reflecting on her poetic journey, Leon-Gonzalez shares, "My work has always been a channel for my emotions and energy. With each release, I've poured my heart and soul onto the pages, hoping to touch lives and inspire change. I'm profoundly grateful for the opportunity to share my story and creative talents with the world. It's been a journey of love, growth, and connection.""Finding My Wings" stands as a testament to this journey. It's not just about individual growth but emphasizes the beauty of wandering, wondering, and evolving together. In a world that often emphasizes differences, Leon-Gonzalez's poetry is a call to embrace our shared humanity.Leon-Gonzalez currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband Kevin and daughter Alyssa."Finding My Wings" by Sandra Leon-Gonzalez is available now on Amazon. For more insights into Sandra's world and her expansive body of work, visit her website .

