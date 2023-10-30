ALWAYS BEST CARE OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA EXPANDS SERVICE AREA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Senior Care Franchise Meeting Increased Demand Throughout Shreveport and Surrounding Communities

Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that local franchise owner Keith Carter is growing his territory in and around Shreveport, Louisiana, to meet the demand of a growing senior population. Always Best Care of Northwest Louisiana has been providing non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services to the area since 2015. Now, Carter has expanded to serve nearly 30 additional communities such as Mansfield, Coushatta, Many, and Natchitoches.

"Working with our caregiving team over the last nine years to allow our senior neighbors to age in place and improve their quality of life every day has been very rewarding," said Keith Carter. "We hear from so many grateful families who are relieved to know their parents and grandparents are safe and well cared for at home. This opportunity to expand our service area means we can now have that same impact on all nine parishes in Northwest Louisiana."

A longtime resident of Shreveport, Carter earned a bachelor's degree in medicine and is currently in his second year of an MBA program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He previously worked for over 32 years in pre-hospital, acute care and post- acute environments. While searching for caregivers for his own father in 2014, he found Always Best Care and recognized the opportunity to help meet the in-home senior care needs of other families like his. Carter began working with the previous owners and purchased the territory the following year. Since then, Always Best Care of Northwest Louisiana has been awarded an exclusive contract

to provide in-home and respite care to the Caddo and Bossier Council of Aging and provides in-home care to military veterans through a regional contract with the VA Medical Center in Shreveport.

Always Best Care Senior Services of Northwest Louisiana is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau and is certified by the National Association of Home Care. In 2019, Carter and his Shreveport team won the Always Best Care award for largest increase in business by any franchise in his division.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Always Best Care Senior Services of Northwest Louisiana is located at 4700 Line Avenue, Suite 111 in Shreveport. Carter plans to open satellite offices in Minden and Natchitoches in 2024.

For additional information on services available, or for a free evaluation, call 318-424-5300 or visit alwaysbestcare/shreveport .

