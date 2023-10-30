Macrolide Antibiotics Market To Reach $7.0 Billion, Globally, By 2032: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global macrolide antibiotics market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as a rise in incidences of bacterial infections, availability of generic medications and significant demand for macrolides from emerging countries.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

" Macrolide Antibiotics Market

By Drug Type (Azithromycin, Erythromycin, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Indication (Respiratory Tract Infections, Skin Infections, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The global macrolide antibiotics market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Macrolides represent a class of antibiotics characterized by their macrocyclic lactone structure, to which one or more deoxy sugars are attached. These antibiotics function by irreversibly binding to a specific location on the 50S subunit of the bacterial ribosome, thereby inhibiting the translocation phase of protein synthesis. While they are typically considered bacteriostatic, at higher doses, they can exhibit bactericidal properties. Macrolide antibiotics are commonly prescribed for the treatment of various respiratory tract infections, including pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis, as well as for managing sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and others.

Prime determinants of growth

The global macrolide antibiotics market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as a rise in incidences of bacterial infections, availability of generic medications and significant demand for macrolides from emerging countries. However, a surge in antimicrobial resistance and side effects associated with macrolide antibiotics hinder the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in investments in research and development activities will provide ample growth opportunities in the upcoming future.

Report coverage and details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022 Market Size in 2022

$5.6 billion

Market Size in 2032

$7.0 billion

CAGR

2.3

% No. of Pages in Report

306 Segments covered

Drug Type, Route of Administration, Indication and Distribution Channel

Drivers

Rise in incidences of bacterial infections

Availability of generic medications

Significant demand for macrolides from emerging countries

Opportunities

Rise in investments in research and development activities

Restraints

Rise in antimicrobial resistance

Side effects associated with macrolide antibiotics



Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Macrolide Antibiotics Market

Numerous sectors of the economy, particularly the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, have been impacted by the ongoing global recession. Antibiotic demand has fluctuated as laboratories and businesses shift their spending priorities as a result of reduced funding in industries including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and chemicals.



The azithromycin segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period





Based on drug type, the Azithromycin segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global macrolide antibiotics market revenue and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The key drivers for the growth of azithromycin segment includes the widespread availability of azithromycin in both branded and generic forms.



On the other hand, the others segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in incidences of bacterial infections around the globe, and effectives of macrolide antibiotics in treatment of severe bacterial infections.



The oral segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period



Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global macrolide antibiotics market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The oral macrolide antibiotics segment is mainly boosted, owing to the availability of wide range of generic versions, which increases its adoption, and propels the market growth. The same segment would display the highest CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.



The respiratory tract infections segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period





Based on indication, the respiratory tract infections segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global macrolide antibiotics market revenue and is estimated to grab the lion's share

during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of respiratory tract infections leads to increase in demand for macrolide antibiotics for its treatment, which propels the segment growth. The same segment is expected to manifest a notable CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.



The online providers segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the availability of a wide range of antibiotics to meet the needs of consumers. On the other hand, the online providers segment is anticipated to display the fastest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous advantages such as quick accessibility and convenience.



Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032



Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share of more than one-third of the global macrolide antibiotics market

in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance

during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure. The same region would display the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Leading Market Players: -





Abbott Laboratories



Pfizer Inc.



Alkem Laboratories Ltd.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



Wellona Pharma Private Limited.



Bristol Laboratories Ltd.



Crescent Pharma Limited



Merck And Co., Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global macrolide antibiotics market. These players have adopted different strategies such product approval and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.





